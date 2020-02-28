Barry Sanders jokingly asks Garth Brooks to be his VP following Bernie Sanders jersey confusion
Barry Sanders is taking it all in stride
Earlier this week, country music superstar Garth Brooks posted a photo of himself in a Detroit Lions Barry Sanders jersey on Instagram. Brooks was simply showing love to his fanbase after a concert in Detroit. But not everyone took too kindly to the photo.
With the jersey reading "Sanders" on the back, along with the number 20, some believed that Brooks was showing his support for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, rather than the Lions legend.
"Good grief," one user responded. "Can't you just do what you get paid to do ???? Why why why does it have to involve politics !!! So sad. We don't pay good money for anything other than to watch you perform. 😡Thought you were different."
That's just one example of Brooks fans that had a negative reaction to the photo. Clearly, not every Brooks fan doubles as an NFL fan. Even though Barry Sanders hasn't played football since 1998, the Hall of Famer is still a household name among football fans -- especially those in Detroit. The Lions legend was honored during the concert, so that makes it even easier to understand why Brooks would wear his jersey.
Barry Sanders took in all in stride and decided to made a joke about it. He asked Brooks to be his running mate, as if he was going to run for president.
The Lions are behind Sanders all the way, and posted their support for the Hall of Fame running back... should he ever enter the realm of politics.
