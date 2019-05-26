Bart Starr dies at 85: Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre and other NFL players react to death of Packers legend

One of the greatest players in NFL history died on Sunday when former Packers quarterback Bart Starr passed away at the age of 85.

Starr was an NFL icon who won five championships, including two Super Bowls, during his 16 seasons with the Packers (1956-1971). Starr was a legend of the game who ended up leaving a lasting impression on dozens of current and former NFL quarterbacks, including two guys who followed him in Green Bay: Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

Favre and Rodgers were among the many members of the NFL community who shared their condolences on social media after Starr's family announced his death.

Here's a look at how players and teams around the NFL reacted to the passing of a legend, starting with the Packers.

LEGEND.



RIP, Bart Starr 🙏 pic.twitter.com/itNkk8SZJU — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 26, 2019

The Packers weren't the only organization to tweet about Starr. The Bears put their rivalry with Green Bay aside for the day and sent out a tweet to remember Starr.

Today we mourn with the rest of the football world. Our sincere condolences to the Packers and the Starr family. https://t.co/QBnRt0C0iN — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 26, 2019

As for Favre, he had been friends with Starr for years and the ol' gunslinger sent out an emotional tweet after hearing of his friend's death.

Bart Starr was the most kind, thoughtful and classiest person you could ever know. I consider myself extremely lucky to have called him friend and to have been mentioned in the same breath. Deanna and I are praying for Cherry and the Starr family. #RIPBartStarr — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) May 26, 2019

On Rodgers' end, the current Packers quarterback used Instagram to share his memories of Starr. Rodgers and Starr had a close relationship that dated all the way back to 2008. During an interview in September 2018, Rodgers admitted that Starr played a big part in his development in Green Bay.

"We love having the older generation around because that is what the Packers are all about," Rodgers said. "It's about the family and the organization and everybody respecting guys who played before. And Bart is that guy for me. He's a perfect example of what it means to be an incredible player but a better person. I think he's a great role model for all of us, but even more when you're a Green Bay Packer and you realize how much he's meant to this community and back home as well to the folks in Alabama."

Rodgers shared three photos of Starr on Instagram, including two pictures that showed the two men hanging out together.

Rodgers and Favre weren't the only two quarterbacks who shared their condolences after the loss of Starr. Russell Wilson, Troy Aikman and Kurt Warner also sent out tweets in remembrance of the Packers legend.

You will he missed & Forever Remembered.



I know how much you meant to the State of Wisconsin and @NFL all over the world!



Heaven just got another great QB! 🙏🏾 #BartStarr pic.twitter.com/Hhn1TVynRk — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 26, 2019

Saddened to hear the news that one of my idols #BartStarr has passed away... one of those rare GREAT players that was a WAY better human being than fball player! He touched so many and will be deeply missed - the world needs more like him! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) May 26, 2019

Bart Starr was a true gentleman and one of the kindest people I knew. I had elbow surgery following our ‘95 Super Bowl in Birmingham and Bart made a visit to the hospital. To this day, not sure how he even knew I was there. #ripbart — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) May 26, 2019

Several current and former members of the Packers organization also shared tweets about Starr, including John Kuhn, James Jones and kicker Mason Crosby.

I only got to meet you a few times but each time you reminded me of what an impact you can have by just being good person. One of the nicest people Ive been blessed to know and the epitome of what it means to be a professional athlete! RIP Bart Starr — John Kuhn (@kuhnj30) May 26, 2019

Bart Starr is a legend in so many ways! I am so sad to hear this news today. I remember first meeting him my rookie year at the Lombardi golf classic. He always had time for everyone and made everyone around him better. Praying for Cherry and their family on this sad day. https://t.co/kSDVQTEXJ4 — Mason Crosby (@crosbykicks2) May 26, 2019

Colts owner Jim Irsay also tweeted out his platitudes.

Rest In Peace, Bart Starr. One of our league’s all-time greats. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 26, 2019

Starr will be forever remembered as a legend of the game. Although he played his last snap of football nearly 50 years ago, the Pro Football Hall of Famer still holds multiple NFL records. Not only does Starr have the highest playoff winning percentage of all time for any quarterback who's started 10 or more games (9-1), but he also has the highest career postseason QB rating in NFL history (104.8).

Starr's most iconic moment may have come when he scored the game-winning touchdown on a quarterback sneak during the fourth quarter of the Ice Bowl, so it only makes sense to end things here with some highlights from a game that produced arguably his most famous performance.