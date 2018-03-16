Bashaud Breeland is 2nd former Redskins player to lose FA deal after failed physical
The cornerback won't be signing with the Panthers after failing his physical
For the second time in free agency, a former Redskins player is not going to receive a lucrative contract from a new team as a result of said player failing a physical. This time it will be cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who agreed to terms with the Panthers on a three-year, $24 million deal earlier this offseason.
Carolina announced on Friday they were not signing Breeland after he failed a physical.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Breeland injured the foot during a non-football situation and has been dealing with an infection to the foot. The result is Breeland being "a few months away" from being able to pass a physical.
David Newton of ESPN spoke to Breeland and the cornerback said he "cut the back of his left foot while in the Dominican Republic on March 4th" and will "need to have skin grafted to repair the injury." Breeland apparently suffered a similar injury in the fourth grade and claims he's never had an issue with the injury until now.
It's a tough break for the Panthers, who badly need cornerback help. Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports Carolina is reaching out to former Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux to bring him in for a visit.
Breeland is the second player that was on Washington's roster last year to fail a physical after agreeing to terms with a new team this offseason, and the second guy to lose out on a contract of more than $20 million in free agency.
Wide receiver Ryan Grant previously agreed to terms with the Ravens on a four-year, $29 million deal, one that was widely panned in the media and not popular with fans. Shortly after the Raiders released Michael Crabtree, who the Ravens are interested in, Grant's agreement was cancelled after he failed his physical.
It's entirely possible the two players this happened to coming from the same team is just totally a coincidence, but it is odd. And it's a major nightmare for both Grant and Breeland, who are now going to find it difficult to land deals the size of the ones they originally had in free agency.
