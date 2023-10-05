The Chicago Bears have had a couple of golden opportunities to snap their franchise-worst 14-game losing streak, only to see them slip away.

None greater than Sunday against Denver when they matched the largest blown lead (21 points) in their 104-year history. The key play in the loss was a Justin Fields sack-fumble returned for a touchdown, which helped squander a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead in the 31-28 loss.

There was also the Bears' failed fourth-and-1 in the final minutes of a 28-28 game where the ball was handed to Khalil Herbert rather than put in the hands of Fields.

It's hard for the Bears to get any lower than blowing a 21-point lead to a winless team that allowed 70 points the week prior, all while extending a double-digit losing streak. Oh, and with the backdrop of all the Bears' drama in prior weeks.

Here's the stunning fourth-quarter numbers that have contributed to Chicago hitting rock bottom:

The Bears are 0-2 with a 14-plus-point lead entering the fourth quarter during the losing streak (they also lost to the Lions in these circumstances in Week 10 last year). They were 279-3 in team history in those situations prior to that.

Only two other teams since 1930 have lost back-to-back games in which they entered the fourth quarter with a 14-plus-point lead. The 1979-80 Saints (lost three straight) and 1957 Colts (lost two straight).

Chicago also had a nine-point, fourth-quarter lead against the Packers in Week 13 of last year that got away. The Bears are 0-3 with a multi-possession, fourth-quarter lead (lead of at least nine points) during the losing streak. The rest of the NFL is 145-14 (.912) in those situations in that span (since Week 8 in 2022).

Overall, Chicago has been doubled up in fourth-quarter scoring (118-59) during the skid.

Fields hasn't done the Bears any favors in the clutch. He has six total TD and nine turnovers in the fourth quarter during Chicago's 14-game losing streak. He looks like an MVP candidate the rest of the game, scoring 20 total TD to only four turnovers in the first three quarters.

Justin Fields xuring Bears' 14-game losing streak



1st 3 Quarters 4th Quarter Comp pct 67% 57% Yards per attempt 7.3 5.6 Pass + Rush TD 20 6 Turnovers 4 9 Passer rating 107.8 56.8

It's even worse in the fourth quarter of a one-score game, where he has one total TD and six turnovers, three of which have been taken back for a defensive TD, including the Broncos' scoop-and-score on Sunday.

There was also this ugly pick six in Week 2 in Tampa Bay, which sealed the game.

He's been the QB on 12 drives with a chance to tie the game or take the lead in the final period during the losing streak. Chicago has successfully tied it or gone ahead on just two of those drives. The Bears' opponents have as many defensive touchdowns as Chicago has offensive touchdowns (two) in those spots.

Thursday's game against the Commanders should also conjure up some troubling late-game memories. The Bears lost 12-7 to Washington on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 6 last season, two weeks before this losing streak began. The Commanders' game-winning touchdown came after a Bears muffed punt in the final period. And the game essentially ended on Fields' fourth-and-goal completion to Darnell Mooney, which was stopped just short of the goal line as Mooney made a juggling catch.

Chicago will have a chance to exorcise the late-game demons and put an end to this losing streak against the Commanders tonight.