The Chicago Bears have moved on from the Matt Nagy era, firing the head coach after four seasons and two playoff appearances. Nagy finished with a 34-31 record with only one losing season (2021) with the Bears, leading them to the NFC North title and winning the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year award in his first season. He went just 22-27 in the three seasons since.

Chicago also cleaned house in the front office, firing general manager Ryan Pace after seven seasons at the helm. Pace just had one winning season and two playoff appearance in seven years on the job. The Bears went 48-65 under Pace, who had four losing seasons in his tenure.

The Bears will be looking for a new general manager and head coach, but have an executive committee in place to find the next head coach to lead the franchise. Chairman George McCaskey, CEO Ted Phillips, former general manager Bill Polian, Vice President of Player Engagement Lamar Campbell and Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade comprise of the search committee.

Who do the Bears have in mind for their next head coach? Who are they interviewing? All the latest reports can be found here!

Jan. 12: Bears scheduling interview with Nathaniel Hackett

The Bears have an interview with Hackett, currently the Packers offensive coordinator, on Saturday (per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport), joining the Jaguars and Broncos for interviews. The Jaguars will go first with an interview on Friday and then talk to the Bears and Broncos Saturday.

Jan. 11: Bears to interview Brian Flores

Chicago jumped on the opportunity to interview Flores (per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero), who was fired as the head coach of the Dolphins Monday. Flores is the only head coach to start a season 1-7 and finish with a winning record (2021), as the Dolphins went 24-25 in his three seasons, with two winning campaigns. Flores went 24-18 in his final 42 games as a head coach.

Flores had his issues in handing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and had numerous personnel changes, including four offensive coordinators, two defensive coordinators, and four offensive line coaches in his three seasons on the job. While Flores was able to win in Miami (the first head coach to have consecutive winning seasons for the Dolphins since Dave Wannstedt in 2002 and 2003) the continuity wasn't what owner Stephen Ross wanted.

The Bears will be the first team to interview Flores, who is one of the most sought after candidates on the market.

Jan. 11: Bears to interview Doug Pederson

The Bears will interview Pederson for their head coaching vacancy, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora. Pederson went 42-37-1 in his five seasons with the Eagles, winning two NFC East titles and taking the franchise to three consecutive playoff appearances.

Pederson turned the Eagles around in a hurry, becoming one of just 11 head coaches to win the Super Bowl in his first two seasons as a head coach. He accomplished this with a young quarterback in Carson Wentz, helping develop him into a MVP candidate in just his second season in the league before an ACL and MCL injury changed the fortunes of his young quarterback.

Pederson also had an interview with the Jaguars, and has scheduled interviews with the Vikings and Broncos.

Jan. 11: Bears request to interview Brian Daboll

The Bears are tapping into the Bills' pipeline to find their next head coach, requesting an interview with Daboll (per ESPN's Adam Schefter). The Bills have had one of the top offenses in the NFL over the last two years, and Daboll is credited with the emergence of Josh Allen into an elite quarterback.

The Dolphins have also requested to interview Daboll.

Jan. 11: Bears request permission to speak with Dan Quinn

Quinn is one of the hot coaching candidates on the market after transforming the Cowboys defense after just one season. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Bears have joined the Dolphins and Broncos for permission to speak with Quinn. The Jaguars are also in the mix for Quinn, requesting an interview for the Cowboys defensive coordinator.

Jan. 11: Bears seeking Matt Eberflus for interview

The Bears requested permission from the Colts to speak with Eberflus (per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero), who has led Indianapolis to be a top 10 defense in three of his four seasons. The Bears are the only team to interview Eberflus at this time.