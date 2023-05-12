The Chicago Bears have not been must-see TV in recent years, going a combined 9-25 since 2021 and failing to secure their first playoff victory since 2010. But that doesn't mean they aren't a hotter commodity in 2023 -- so hot, in fact, that in a span of a few months, they've gone from owning the No. 1 pick in the draft to owning at least four scheduled prime-time games.

With quarterback Justin Fields fresh off an MVP-level breakout as a runner and now surrounded by an improved supporting cast, plus longtime nemesis Aaron Rodgers also out of the NFC North, it might finally be time for Windy City to celebrate a return to contention. Whether in divisional showdowns with the upstart Lions or high-stakes road trips to take on contenders like the Chargers and Chiefs, the Bears should rightfully garner a bigger audience in 2023.

NFL schedule-makers apparently agree. After finishing 3-14 in 2022, the first season under the direction of coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles, the Bears earned the top spot in the 2023 draft. But Poles promptly dealt that pick to the Panthers as part of a blockbuster deal that included the acquisition of No. 1 wide receiver D.J. Moore. Since then, the team has added notable pieces at running back (D'Onta Foreman), tight end (Robert Tonyan), offensive tackle (Darnell Wright), guard (Nate Davis), defensive end (DeMarcus Walker) and linebacker (Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards) among other spots.

Now, the Bears are set to take the national stage in almost a quarter of their 2023 contests. Here's a full rundown of those games, plus all the others in Chicago's official schedule for the upcoming season:

Bears 2023 schedule