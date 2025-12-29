Teams in a battle for the NFC's top overall seed clash when the Chicago Bears meet the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 'Sunday Night Football' at 8:20 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The Bears (11-4) have already won NFC North, while the 49ers (11-4), who are second in the NFC West, trail the Seattle Seahawks by one game. The matchup will feature quarterback Caleb Williams against quarterback Brock Purdy. Both players figure into several NFL player props or a Sunday Night Football SGP, in a contest in which San Francisco is favored by 3.5 points.

Williams has played well at times this season, and has completed 57.8% of his passes for 3,400 yards and 23 touchdowns. Purdy, meanwhile, has played in seven games and has completed 68.8% of his passes for 1,737 yards and 17 touchdowns. There are several NFL player props one could target for these stars, or you may find value in seeking NFL prop lines for other options like D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai and DJ Moore of the Bears, as well as Christian McCaffrey, Brian Robinson Jr. and Jauan Jennings of the 49ers. Before betting any Bears vs. 49ers props for Sunday Night Football, you need to see the Bears vs. 49ers prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

For Bears vs. 49ers NFL betting on 'Sunday Night Football,' SportsLine AI has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided 49ers vs. Bears prop picks.

Top NFL player prop bets for Bears vs. 49ers

After analyzing the Bears vs. 49ers props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning AI says 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy goes over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-206). Purdy has thrown for two or more touchdowns in five of seven games. In the 48-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night, he threw five touchdown passes, while throwing one interception. Additionally, Chicago has the 18th-best passing defense in terms of yards, but just three teams have allowed more passing scores than the Bears.

Purdy threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-24 win over the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 14. The SportsLine Machine Learning Model projects Purdy to have 2.4 touchdown passes and gives this prop a 3.5 out of 5-star prop rating. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Bears vs. 49ers

In addition, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model says another star sails past his total and has nine NFL props that are rated 4.5 stars or better.

