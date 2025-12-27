A potential playoff preview takes place on 'Sunday Night Football' in NFL Week 17 as the Chicago Bears visit the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams are 11-4 and have already clinched postseason spots, but each still has a shot at the NFC's top overall seed if they win out. Chicago is coming off a 22-16 victory on Saturday over Green Bay, while San Francisco enters in off a 48-27 win over Indianapolis on Monday.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. These teams have alternated wins and losses over their last eight meetings, with San Fran prevailing in the last matchup. The latest 49ers vs. Bears odds have San Francisco as 3-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook. Before making any Bears vs. 49ers picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on 49ers vs. Bears. Here are the NFL odds and betting trends for Bears vs. Niners:

49ers vs. Bears spread 49ers -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook 49ers vs. Bears over/under 52.5 points 49ers vs. Bears money line San Francisco -169, Chicago +142 49ers vs. Bears picks See picks at SportsLine 49ers vs. Bears streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago is undefeated ATS over its last six games and also has a two-day rest advantage from having played last Saturday, while San Fran is coming off a 'MNF' appearance. The Niners are just 6-8 ATS over their last 14 games when at a rest disadvantage. On the field, the Bears lead the NFL in the statistic that most correlates with winning and losing, and that's turnover differential. Chicago is plus-21 in that regard, while the second-place team is at just plus-15. Chicago has forced the most turnovers (31) and it has committed the second-fewest (10). When the Niners lose the turnover battle this season, they are just 3-4 against the spread.

Why the 49ers can cover

Riding a five-game win streak, San Francisco leads the NFL in points per game, points per drive and 3rd-down offense during this run, and each of the five victories have come by double-digits. The offense has been unstoppable over the last two games in particular, as the Niners are just the fifth team in the last 75 years to go back-to-back outings without punting the ball. Though he doesn't qualify for statistical leaderboards due to time missed, Brock Purdy leads the NFL in QBR and is among the top five in touchdown percentage, completion percentage and passer rating. Additionally, the 49ers are 4-0 both straight up and ATS on primetime in 2025.

SportsLine's model has simulated Niners vs. Bears 10,000 times is going Over on the total, projecting 53 combined points.

So who wins Bears vs. Niners, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Bears spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $7,000 on its NFL picks since its inception, and find out.