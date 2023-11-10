This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🐻 Good morning to everyone but especially ...

THE CHICAGO BEARS AND THEIR NFL DRAFT CAPITAL

The Bears were in a true win-win, lose-lose situation entering Thursday night's contest against the Panthers. They achieved the former. Chicago used a tough defense (taking advantage of an atrocious Carolina offense) to win 16-13 and improve to 3-7 on the season.

Tyson Bagent did just enough, directing four scoring drives (three field goals and a D'Onta Foreman touchdown run). He moves to 2-2 as a starter -- not bad for an undrafted rookie out of Division II Shepherd .

did just enough, directing four scoring drives (three field goals and a touchdown run). He moves to 2-2 as a starter -- not bad for an undrafted rookie out of Division II . The Chicago defense allowed just 213 yards and 3.7 yards per play, both season lows. That unit has been much better of late, an encouraging sign for a very young group.

The Bears allowed zero sacks, had zero turnovers and allowed zero offensive touchdowns for the first time since 1998.

The other win here is that the trade between the Bears and Panthers that netted Carolina the No. 1 pick earlier this year (used on Bryce Young) continues to look better and better. At 1-8, the Panthers are tied with the Cardinals for the worst record in the NFL with Carolina presently in line for the No. 1 pick. The Bears own that pick thanks to the trade from March.

Justin Fields appears to be on his way back, and the Bears didn't embarrass themselves without him. They'll get to assess him while becoming increasingly likely to have the top pick and likely another top-10 pick. Win-win indeed.

😞 And not such a good morning for ...

FRANK REICH AND THE CAROLINA PANTHERS

If you watched last night's game, I don't need to explain. But if you were fortunate/smart and decided to do something else with your life, here's what you missed:

Bryce Young looks bad. He also has little help. It's a truly dire situation. All three things can be true.

This was Young's fourth game with fewer than 5 yards passing per attempt. No other player has more than two such games this season (min. 20 attempts).

The entire offense, seemingly, is run in a box within 20 yards of the line of scrimmage. Young has six completions of 20+ yards downfield this year. That's fewer than Zach Wilson and Ryan Tannehill (who hasn't played since Week 6) and the same as Tannehill's replacement, Will Levis , who has played in two games. There's just no juice in the offense at any position.

and (who hasn't played since Week 6) and the same as Tannehill's replacement, , who has played in two games. There's just no juice in the offense at any position. Frank Reich, brought in because of his past success with young quarterbacks, looks overmatched. In October, he reportedly tried to simplify the offense handing off play calling duties

Going back to this game specifically, the Panthers actually hung in there. Ihmir Smith-Marsette had a punt return touchdown. The defense was solid. Then, down three late and facing fourth-and-10, Reich chose to have Eddy Piñeiro try a 59-yard field goal. That would have been a career long -- in the wind and in Chicago, a difficult place to kick.

Piñeiro came up woefully short, a perfect symbol of everything the Panthers have tried to do this season.

🏈 NFL Week 10 predictions, Super Bowl picks

Sunday will make up for Thursday night's NFL action in a big way. Here are the headliners:

The Ravens (and our midseason MVP Lamar Jackson ) visit the Browns .

(and ) visit the . The 49ers (losers of three straight) take on the Jaguars (winners of five straight).

(losers of three straight) take on the (winners of five straight). The Vikings and Saints , both 5-4 and in the current playoff picture, meet in New Orleans.

and , both 5-4 and in the current playoff picture, meet in New Orleans. C.J. Stroud leads the Texans into Cincinnati to face Joe Burrow and the Bengals .

leads the into Cincinnati to face and the . The feel-good Lions visit the feeling-OK (for now) Chargers, who are looking to get over .500 for the first time this season.

The 49ers and Jaguars are both teams are coming off byes. San Francisco, which could be getting some big names back, hopes it's a turnaround point. Jacksonville hopes it can keep the good times rolling. Here's Jordan Dajani's take:

Dajani: "Sure, the Jaguars have won five straight contests, but over who? The Steelers, the Saints, the Colts, the jet-lagged, injured Bills in London and the Falcons. Don't get it twisted, I think the Jaguars are a good team, but I'm betting on the 49ers to rebound with Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams potentially returning to the lineup. The pick: 49ers -3 | Projected score: 49ers 27-21"

Here are all of our experts' predictions:

Those aren't the only picks we're giving you. That's right, we get a two-fer this week with our writers dishing out their midseason playoff and Super Bowl predictions. I won't tell you their exact picks, but I will tell you this: We had six different writers and six different champions.

🏈 College football Week 11: Two top-10 showdowns



No. 3 Michigan at No. 10 Penn State. No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia. You wanted headliners? We've got 'em. It's an enormous week of college football in Happy Valley, Athens and beyond.

Let's start with the Wolverines and the Nittany Lions. Jim Harbaugh is in the middle of a distracting off-field battle over sign stealing, but his team remains as dominant as ever. It'll take something special from Penn State to pull off the upset. In The Six Pack, Tom Fornelli doesn't see it happening.

Fornelli: "While Penn State's defense this season is phenomenal and will present challenges that Michigan hasn't seen yet, I can't shake what I saw from Penn State's offense against Ohio State. Quarterback Drew Allar was under fire all day, and while he didn't turn the ball over when pressured, he looked hopeless at times. Penn State lacks the big-time playmaker to bail him out of trouble. That's why the Nittany Lions rank No. 120 nationally in explosive play rate. ... You only score touchdowns against Michigan with explosive plays ... Pick: Michigan -4 (-110)"



As for the Rebels and the Bulldogs, Barrett Sallee has you covered in his SEC picks.

There's also a couple of great games out in the Pac-12: No. 18 Utah at No. 5 Washington and USC at No. 6 Oregon. You can see whom Will Backus is backing here, and take a gander at Jerry Palm's best bets here.

🏀 MIA: Premier, early season men's college basketball games

If the beginning of men's college basketball season has seemed a bit dull to you, you're not alone. Sure, it's great that the sport is back, but when so many top teams blow out hopelessly overwhelmed opponents, it leaves lots to be desired. And yes, you'll note I said "almost" because James Madison's upset over No. 4 Michigan State was awesome and not to be forgotten. Still, it's been mostly snoozers.

Luckily, things get a lot better tonight when No. 12 Arizona visits No. 2 Duke. It's the first meeting of a home-and-home series -- the Blue Devils go to Tucson next year -- and these games need to start being the norm, not the exception, writes Matt Norlander.

Norlander: "Hopefully it's contagious. ... Games like this one, in addition to programs such as Kansas and Indiana doing a two-year on-campus series, and a six-year agreement between Kentucky and Gonzaga, make the regular season matter more. ... Every coach at every power-conference program of note should be doing the same. If they did, we'd have more than one ranked-on-ranked matchup in the first eight days of the season."

I cannot agree enough. The NFL puts its reigning champion on opening night. The NBA brings out the stars. Even college football finds ways to get great matchups on campuses early in the year. College basketball is lagging way, way behind.

So, savor the Wildcats and the Blue Devils tonight, because games like this are few and far between.

📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

🏀 No. 12 Arizona at No. 2 Duke, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Virginia at Florida, 7 p.m. on ACC Network

🏀 Nets at Celtics, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Lakers at Suns, 10 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Wyoming at UNLV, 10:45 p.m. on FS1

Saturday

🏈 No. 3 Michigan at No. 10 Penn State, Noon on Fox

🏈 No. 8 Alabama at Kentucky, Noon on ESPN

🏈 Miami at No. 4 Florida State, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 No. 18 Utah at No. 5 Washington, 3:30 p.m. on Fox

🏈 No. 13 Tennessee at No. 14 Missouri, 3:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

🏈 No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚽️ NWSL Championship: OL Reign vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 8 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

🏀 Cavaliers at Warriors, 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV

🏈 USC at No. 6 Oregon, 10:30 p.m. on Fox

Sunday

🏈 Texans at Bengals, 1 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

🏈 49ers at Jaguars, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Browns at Ravens, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏀 No. 14 Maryland at No. 6 South Carolina, 1 p.m. on ABC

🏀 No. 2 UConn at NC State, 3 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Lions at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

🏀 No. 9 Indiana at No. 15 Stanford, 5 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Jets at Raiders, 8:20 p.m. on NBC