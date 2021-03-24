The Chicago Bears have reportedly added a running back who could make an immediate impact. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bears have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams.

Williams opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to concerns regarding COVID-19 and his mother's stage 4 cancer, and the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV win is actually the last game he played in. Many thought Williams should have won Super Bowl MVP instead of Patrick Mahomes, as he became the first player in Super Bowl history to record 100 rushing yards along with a rushing and receiving touchdown. A five-yard receiving touchdown by Williams gave the Chiefs the lead over the San Francisco 49ers late in the fourth quarter, and then a Williams 38-yard touchdown run on Kansas City's next possession put the game on ice for the Chiefs.

Williams originally went undrafted in 2014 out of Oklahoma, but was signed by the Miami Dolphins. He made just four starts in four years with Miami before signing with the Chiefs ahead of the 2018 season. Due to Kareem Hunt's release following some off-field incidents coming to light, Williams started seeing more action in the run game. In 2019, he recorded a career-best 498 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

His role in Chicago's offense will be interesting to monitor, as the Bears have 23-year-old David Montgomery, who is coming off of his first 1,000-yard season, and Tarik Cohen as their receiving back. Regardless, Williams is a veteran that Nagy can rely on, and he can add something to this offensive attack.