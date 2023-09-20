Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned on Wednesday, after two weeks of his second season with the team.

"It is with great regret that I tender my resignation as the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears Football Club, effective immediately," Williams said in a statement. "I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family. I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again."

Williams joined the league in 2001 and was with the Buccaneers, Colts, Vikings and Lions as well. The Bears hired Williams in February 2022, shortly after Matt Eberflus got the Bears' head coaching job.

Williams, 53, was not present with the team last week, citing personal reasons. Instead, Eberflus was the defensive play caller in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Eberflus is expected to continue to call plays.

The Bears are 0-2, losing to the Green Bay Packers 38-20 in their first game and 27-17 against the Bucs. The Bears defense has allowed the second-most yards per pass attempt (9.1), behind only the Los Angeles Chargers. They have allowed 554 yards, one of the highest among defenses, and have zero interceptions. They are second to last when it comes to sacks, with just one so far.

Next week they will head to Arrowhead Stadium to face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.