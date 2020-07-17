Watch Now: NFL Win Totals: Chicago Bears O/U 8.0 ( 1:55 )

One of the NFL's original teams, the Chicago Bears have a rich history that includes nine NFL championships. Over the years, the Bears have fielded some of the greatest players in NFL history, specifically at the running back and linebacker positions. These players, along with legendary coach George Halas, have helped the Bears become one of the most beloved franchises in all of sports. The franchise's most cherished team is the '85 edition, as Chicago went 15-1 that season before winning the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Before the Bears begin their 101st season, we decided to construct a 53-man roster consisting of some of the franchise's all-time great players. The roster was constructed the way modern teams build their rosters, which is why we weren't able to include every great player in Bears history. Before we break down the roster, here's a rundown of the toughest roster cuts I had to make when finalizing the roster.

Jay Cutler, Olin Kruetz left off the roster: I couldn't keep three quarterbacks on Chicago's roster without cutting one of the team's linebackers. It basically came down to keeping either Cutler or Wilber Marshall, whose contributions to Chicago's '85 championship team was one of the main reasons why he was retained over Cutler. Kruetz was placed in a tough position battle with Jay Hilgenberg, whose career achievements were slightly better than Kruetz's.

Dave Duerson over Eddie Jackson: Jackson, the Bears' talented safety/return man, initially made the cut as a backup safety. But after giving it more thought, I elected to go with Duerson, whose four consecutive Pro Bowl selections 1985-88, along with his contributions on Buddy Ryan's famed 46 defense, were enough to get him a spot on the roster.

No room for "The Fridge": Believe me, I would have loved to have had William "The Refrigerator" Perry on the roster. But given all the talent the Bears have had on defense, there was simply no room for Perry, an all-time fan favorite in the Windy City.

Now that we've tackled some of the roster's toughest decisions, here's a look at the rest of the Bears' all-time, 53-man roster, along with some analysis behind some of the selections.

* denotes players that are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Offense



Starter Backup Depth QB Sid Luckman* Jim McMahon RB Walter Payton* Gale Sayers* Matt Forte FB Bronko Nagurski* WR Ken Kavanaugh Harlon Hill Bill Hewitt* WR Johnny Morris Ken Kavanaugh SWR Willie Gault Devin Hester TE Mike Ditka* Bill Hewitt* LT Jimbo Covert* George Conner* LG Danny Fortmann* Mark Bortz C Bulldog Turner* Jay Hilgenberg RG Stan Jones* Joe Kopcha RT George Musso* Keith Van Horne

There was no debate about Sid Luckman being the Bears' all-time starting quarterback. A four-time champion and 1943 league MVP, Luckman, 70 years after his final game, is still second all-time in franchise history in career passing yards and touchdown passes. His backup is none other than Jim McMahon, who helped lead the Bears to their only Super Bowl title in 1985.

While there are some other notable historical backfields out there, there is no NFL backfield with as much talent as the Bears all-time roster. Leading the way is Walter Payton, who is on every Mount Rushmore as it relates to the league's all-time running backs. Payton, the 1977 NFL MVP, stood as the league's all-time rushing leader form 1984-02. Right behind Payton is fellow Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers, whose six touchdowns in a single game remains an NFL record. Matt Forte, the Bears' second leading rusher in franchise history, was the final running back to make the roster. Bronko Nagurski, who helped the Bears win three NFL titles during his legendary career, made the roster as a fullback.

Chicago's pass-catchers are headlined by Mike Ditka, who later coached the Bears to a victory in Super Bowl XX. A Pro Bowler in each of his first five seasons with the Bears, Ditka's play helped Chicago capture the 1963 NFL title, the eighth and final title under Halas. Ditka was the first tight end to ever earn induction into the Hall of Fame. Behind Ditka on the depth chart is Bill Hewitt, a tenacious blocker (who didn't play with a helmet) who was technically listed as an end during his playing days.

The rest of the Bears' receiving corps includes Harlon Hill, Ken Kavanaugh, Willie Gault, Johnny Morris and Devin Hester. The 1954 NFL Rookie of the Year, Hill led the league in touchdown catches on two separate occasions. Kavanaugh, the Bears' career leader in touchdown receptions, also led the NFL in touchdown catches on two separate occasions. Gault's blazing speed helped Chicago's offense finish second in the NFL in scoring during the '85 season. Morris, whose 93 receptions during the 1964 season was an NFL record, retired as the Bears' career leader in receptions and receiving yards. We'll break down Hester during the special teams portion of the roster.

Chicago's offensive line boasts six Hall of Famers, led by center Clyde "Bulldog" Turner, who also starred at linebacker during his 13 seasons with the Bears. Stan Jones was key member of the Bears' '63 championship team, while Danny Fortmann and George Musso won a combined seven championships with the Bears during the 1930s and early '40s. Covert, who was part of this year's Hall of Fame induction class, is the lone member of the '85 Bears' offensive line to crack the starting lineup.

Defense



Starter Backup Depth LDE Ed O'Bradovich Julius Peppers LDT Steve McMichael "Link" Lyman Stan Jones* RDT Dan Hampton* Wally Chambers Stan Jones* RDE Doug Atkins* Richard Dent* Ed Sprinkle* OLB Lance Briggs Khalil Mack Wilber Marshall MLB Dick Butkus* Brian Urlacher* Bulldog Turner* MLB Mike Singletary* Bill George* OLB Joe Fortunato* Otis Wilson CB Charles Tillman Benny McRae CB Red Grange* J.C. Carolina FS Rosey Taylor Mike Brown Dave Duerson SS Gary Fencik Richie Petitbon

You'd be hard-pressed to find a better defensive unit than this one. Leading the way is a ferocious group of middle linebackers, anchored by Dick Butkus, Brian Urlacher and Mike Singletary. The group also includes fellow Hall of Famer Bill George, the NFL's first great middle linebacker. This quartet combined to earn 34 Pro Bowl selections, with Singletary and Urlacher also winning a combined three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards. Singletary's play (along with his coaching on the field) helped the '85 Bears become arguably the most dominant defense in NFL history. Two decades later, Urlacher's influence helped Chicago make a return trip to the Super Bowl.

Chicago's outside linebackers are paced by Joe Fortunato, a key member of the Bears' '63 title team. Alongside him are two main cogs from the 46 defense -- Otis Wilson and Wilbur Marshall -- along with Lance Briggs, a key member of the Bears' 2006 NFC championship team. Khalil Mack, the 2018 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, rounds out the Bears' linebacker corps.

The Bears' defensive line is also loaded with talent. This group includes five Hall of Famers in Dan Hampton, Richard Dent, Doug Atkins, Ed Sprinkle and Stan Jones. A valued member of the 46 defense, Hampton's 82 sacks ranks third all-time in franchise history. Dent, Hampton's teammate on the vaunted '85 defense, earned MVP honors following Chicago's 46-10 whipping of the Patriots in Super Bowl XX. Atkins, an eight-time All-Pro, helped spearhead Chicago's championship run in '63. Rounding out Chicago's defensive line is future Hall of Fame pass rusher Julius Peppers and should-be Hall of Fame defensive tackle, Steve McMichael, a valuable member of the 46 defense.

While he didn't make the roster as a running back, Red Grange, a phenomenal two-way player who made the game-winning tackle in the 1933 NFL title game, made the cut as a defensive back. Joining him in the Bears' defensive backfield are cornerbacks J.C. Carolina, Charles Tillman and Benny McRae along with safeties Gary Fencik, Rosey Taylor, Richie Petitbon and Dave Duerson.

Carolina, the 1956 NFL Rookie of the Year, made history by returning Johnny Unitas' first-ever pass 59 yards for a pick-six. A key member of Chicago's 2006 NFC title game, Tillman's nine defensive touchdowns is a franchise record. He also forced 39 fumbles during his time in Chicago that included 10 forced fumbles in 2012. McRae, another member of Chicago's fabled 1963 title team, is fifth in franchise history in career interceptions.

Fencik, a member of the Bears' legendary 46 defense, set a franchise record with 38 career interceptions. A three-time All-Pro, Taylor set a team record with nine interceptions and 12 takeaways in 1963. A four-time All-Pro, Petitbon's end zone interception sealed the Bears' victory over the Giants in the '63 title game.

Special Teams



Starter Depth K Robbie Gould P Bobby Joe Green LS Patrick Mannelly KR Devin Hester Gale Sayers PR Devin Hester Gale Sayers

The Bears' all-time leading scorer, Robbie Gould set a franchise record by booting a 58-yard field goal in 2013. A Pro Bowler in 1970, Bobby Joe Green averaged 46.5 yards per punt during Chicago's 1963 championship season. Patrick Mannelly, the team's long snapper from 1998-13, holds the franchise records for seasons (16) and games played (245) as a member of the franchise.

Hester, the most prolific returner in league history, set the NFL record for combined kick and punt return touchdowns with 17 during his first six NFL seasons. Hester holds the NFL record for punt return scores (14) while also returning five kickoffs for scores during his eight seasons with the Bears. In 2006 (his rookie season), Hester tallied five special teams touchdowns during the regular season before returning the opening kickoff 92 yards for a score in Super Bowl XLI. Sayers, Hester's backup on special teams, was an exceptional returner as well, as he returned two punts and six kickoffs for scores during his Hall of Fame career.