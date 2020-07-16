Watch Now: NFL Win Totals: Chicago Bears O/U 8.0 ( 1:55 )

Allen Robinson has made it very clear he wants to stay with the Chicago Bears beyond 2020, the final year of his contract with the team, but it doesn't appear the Bears are in any rush to lock him up. Speaking with ESPN 1000 in Chicago on Wednesday, the Pro Bowl wide receiver said he's yet to have any talks with the organization about a contract extension.

"We haven't heard nothing," Robinson said, as NBC Sports Chicago noted. "I think just as far as me and my agent, from the conversations that we've had, we're not necessarily anticipating hearing anything at this point. For us, we're going into camp preparing ourselves to have a good year. If that comes up and they reach out to my agent, I'm sure they'll have pretty good discussions and things like that, but again, that hasn't happened yet.

"Maybe it will happen," Robinson continued. "I can't predict the future, so I don't know if that will happen at all. For myself, with this being my second time going into a contract year, I know how to mentally prepare myself and I know how to block all that out."

Earlier this offseason, Robinson appeared eager to negotiate a new deal to remain with the Bears, who originally signed the former Jacksonville Jaguars standout to a three-year, $42 million contract in 2018.

"Everybody knows I want to be in Chicago," he said at the time. "We're just trying to figure this out. I'm sure that (general manager) Ryan (Pace), he has a lot going on, stuff he's trying to figure out ... (but) I want to be in Chicago, if they'll have me. The biggest thing is, I can't make that happen solely myself."

It's not as if the Bears are tight on 2020 salary cap space, either. While the team conceivably has all season to extend the 26-year-old wideout, it currently has about $12.45M available -- just below average compared to the rest of the NFL.