Anthony Miller was ejected after throwing what looked like a punch at C.J. Gardner-Johnson during the second half of the Bears' wild-card playoff game against the Saints. The Bears' receiver was tossed with 11:37 remaining in the third quarter. Chicago was training 7-3 at the time of Miller's ejection. The Saints extended their lead to 14-3 minutes after Miller left the game.

The Bears' third-leading receiver during the regular season, Miller caught just two passes for 22 yards before leaving Sunday's game.

Gardner-Johnson has a history with Chicago's receivers. In November, Javon Wims received a two-game suspension after punching Gardner-Johnson during the Saints' overtime win. Miller was asked about Gardner-Johnson's in-game banter prior to Sunday's wild-card game.

"Who?" Miller said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "We're just going to play our game. Guys like that do what they do, but your bark can't be louder than your bite, and it's hard to bite, so I'm not worried about that."

Miller's ejection was another facet of what was a frustrating start for the Bears' offense. Trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Wims dropped what would have been a game-tying touchdown pass. Chicago was held to just three points during the first half while picking up just six first downs during the game's first 40 minutes.

Despite their offensive woes, the Bears' defense kept Chicago within striking distance of the Saints. That was largely the story of the Bears' 2020 season, as Chicago's defense was top-10 in the NFL in third down and red zone efficiency during the regular season.