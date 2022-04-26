Robert Quinn doesn't want to leave the Chicago Bears, and it appears that he will get his wish. Despite receiving calls from other teams regarding Quinn's availability in the days leading up to the draft, the Bears are not shopping their outside linebacker, according to NFL Media.

Quinn recently addressed his future ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, which kicks off on Thursday night.

"The only thing I thought of was hopefully my résumé or my production from last year gives me a little weight to keep my foot in the building," Quinn said Tuesday, per ESPN. "At the end of the day, it's a business. Again, you see Khalil Mack getting traded. Again, it's just a business. Don't dwell on it; too crazy."

The Bears already dealt Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason, but Quinn thought his 2021 season would garner more weight in business decisions. His 18.5 sacks set a franchise record for sacks in a season and were second only in the NFL to T.J. Watt. A second-team All-Pro selection in 2021, Quinn had 49 tackles, 22 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, 47 pressures, and 35 run stops.

Quinn is one of eight active players with 100 career sacks (101), reaching double-digit sack totals five times. The 31-year-old Quinn (who turns 32 next month) is one of just five players with multiple seasons of 18-plus sacks (the NFL recorded sacks as an official stat in 1982). Reggie White, Michael Strahan, DeMarcus Ware, and J.J. Watt are the others.

Quinn wants to continue his career with the Bears, even if he has three years and $52.6 million left on his contract. The Bears would save $4,425,000 in cap space if they trade Quinn this offseason and $12,900,000 if it's a post-June 1 designation.

"I didn't expect to go anywhere, or want to go anywhere," Quinn said. "Again, this is a crazy business."