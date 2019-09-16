Bears at Broncos final score: Chicago rallies for last-second field goal win, Eddy Pineiro is the hero

The Chicago Bears did something very few teams have accomplished since 2000 -- defeating the Broncos in Denver in the first two weeks of September during a wild 16-14 victory. As my colleague R.J. White pointed out earlier this week, going back to 1975, the Broncos are 48-6 straight up at home in Weeks 1 and 2 (including 22-1 since 2000). We can make that 22-2 now since 2000.

The game took a while to get going -- with only nine points combined at halftime -- but what followed in the final quarter was a wild sequence of events. The Bears hung onto a 13-6 lead over the Broncos when Joe Flacco took over at his own 38 yard line and 2:48 remaining on the game clock. Flacco converted multiple 4th and long situations of 10 yards each time before completing the drive with a touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders.

Sanders did an incredible job to drag his toes and hang on to the football.

Shortly after the score, first-year head coach Vic Fangio set up for the go-ahead 2-point conversion but Denver was called for a delay of game. After then missing the extra point, the Bears were ruled offsides and Denver had a chance to run their original 2-point conversion play. The Broncos converted to take a 14-13 lead.

Just when you thought that might be the end of the scoring in what was a low-scoring affair until the final quarter, the Bears had a little magic left. Mitchell Trubisky got the ball back with 0:31 seconds left and one timeout from his own 25-yard line. Faced with a 4th and 15 from his own 40-yard line, Trubisky found his No. 1 target -- Allen Robinson -- for a 25-yard gain. The game clock expired but it was later ruled that Trubisky called the timeout with 0:01 seconds remaining.

All the pressure was shifted to Chicago's kicking situation -- again. Bears fans likely had a flashback to the 2018 playoffs, but this time, first-year Chicago kicker Eddy Pineiro connected on a 52-yard field goal for the win.

If you want to relive the action, check out the live blog below. Otherwise, we can't wait to do this again with you next Sunday.

