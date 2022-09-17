The Green Bay Packers will open up Lambeau Field for the 2022 season in prime time when they play host to the Chicago Bears for Week 2's "Sunday Night Football" matchup. Not only is this the home opener, but it's the first of two divisional games between these NFC North clubs this year.

Had someone told you before the start of the season that one of these teams would be 1-0 and the other 0-1 going into this head-to-head, most folks would have guessed that it'd be Green Bay with the win to begin the year. However, in a surprising twist, the Packers are still on the hunt for their first win of the season while it's the Bears who began the 2022 campaign 1-0 after beating the 49ers at home.

Below, you'll find out how to watch this matchup and read a betting breakdown to keep you sharp heading into this prime-time NFC North clash.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 18 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Packers -10, O/U 41.5

Line movement

Even with the records being a little bit unexpected for this matchup, the odds haven't changed much. In fact, Green Bay's advantage actually increased to -10 on Monday following Week 1 after the line initially opened at -8.5 back in the spring.

The pick: Packers -10. Green Bay did not get off to the best start in Week 1, managing just seven points in a loss to the Vikings. While concerning for possibly other teams, this isn't uncharted territory for the Packers as they put together a similar dud in Week 1 last year. In Week 2, Green Bay proceeded to drop 35 points in a blowout win over the Detroit Lions and was off to the races. This could be a similar story in 2022 as they face a Bears team that doesn't exactly light up the scoreboard.

It's also worth noting that Aaron Rodgers has historically owned Chicago throughout his career and boasts a 22-5 SU record over his 27 career starts against them. The Bears are also 1-5 ATS in their last six meeting with the Packers at Lambeau Field, while Green Bay is 7-2 ATS in its last nine home games.

Over/Under total

After opening at 44 and moving as high as 45.5 over the spring and summer months, this total has moved down considerably since the start of the season. As of Friday, it stands at 41.5, three points fewer than it was as recently as Monday when it was 44.5.

The pick: Over 44. I believe the Packers get us the bulk of the way here by getting into the 30-point range which leaves the Bears with only needing to get into the teens for the Over to hit. In their last five meetings in Green Bay, the Over is 4-1 and the Over is also 4-0 in Chicago's last four games as a road dog.

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers GB • QB • 12 CMP% 64.7 YDs 195 TD 0 INT 1 YD/Att 5.74 View Profile

Passing touchdowns: 1.5 (Over -189, Under +136)

1.5 (Over -189, Under +136) Passing yards: 249. 5 (Over -127, Under -108)



249. 5 (Over -127, Under -108) Longest pass completion: 36.5 (Over -111, Under -123)

36.5 (Over -111, Under -123) Interceptions: 0.5 (Over +227, Under -339)

If you're unaware, Aaron Rodgers is a self-declared owner of the Chicago Bears. He has dominated the franchise throughout his career, averaging 242.6 passing yards per game and boasting a 109.2 passer rating against them. His 61 career touchdowns against the Bears are also the most among any franchise Rodgers has squared off against. While there isn't a ton of value in it, the Over on his 1.5 passing touchdowns prop is a strong way to lean given his prior history.

Justin Fields CHI • QB • 1 CMP% 47.1 YDs 121 TD 2 INT 1 YD/Att 7.12 View Profile

Passing touchdowns: 0.5 (Over -214, Under +152)

0.5 (Over -214, Under +152) Passing yards: 196.5 (Over -129, Under -106)

196.5 (Over -129, Under -106) Rushing yards : 35.5 (Over -119, Under -115)

: 35.5 (Over -119, Under -115) Longest pass completion: 32.5 (Over -119, Under -115)

32.5 (Over -119, Under -115) Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -224, Under +159)

The best value in terms of a Fields prop is likely his anytime touchdown mark at +215. He is far and away Chicago's most dynamic weapon and his mobility will likely be on display in Week 2. In the opener, Fields rushed 11 times, which included one carry inside the red zone. In his 12 games played last year, Fields had nine rushing attempts in the red zone. While his legs are a big piece to his game, the Bears will likely be trailing in this game, which could force him to throw the football more often, so the Over 196.5 passing yards is a lean here as well. In Lambeau Field last year, Fields threw for 224 yards in a 45-30 loss to the Packers.

Player props to consider

Aaron Jones total receiving yards: Over 30.5 (-129). Jones will be one of Rodgers' go-to options in the passing game throughout the year and saw five targets in what was overall a lackluster opener for Green Bay. He averaged 9 yards per reception in Week 1 and if he keeps that up, it'll only take a handful of targets to go over here.

A.J. Dillon total rushing yards: Over 50.5 (-115). Look for Dillon to pile up some garbage-time yards after the Packers build up a sizable lead. Dillon led the Packers in carries (10) last week and averaged 4.5 yards per carry. He'll continue to be their main ground-and-pound back who should see work throughout the game, but with particularly late work as Green Bay looks to churn the clock. The Bears are also coming off a Week 1 game where they allowed 176 yards on the ground on a 4.8-yards-per-carry average.