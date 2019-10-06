Bears at Raiders in London: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 5 international matchup
Follow along with all the action as the Bears and Raiders face off across the pond
We have some across-the-pond football this week! The Raiders' offense is still searching for an identity, but Derek Carr played well enough for his team to get a win last week. While he threw for just 189 yards, he also had two touchdowns. Tight end Darren Waller continues to be the receiving option Jon Gruden runs his offense through, and the Raiders continue to work with rookie running back Josh Jacobs, but he has yet to match the 24 touches he got in Week 1. The Bears have one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL. With Roquan Smith back this week, that unit only gets stronger. Establishing tempo with the run will be tough, so quick throws and utilizing screens could be important on Sunday.
The Bears are once again going to rely on their defense against the Raiders, especially with Mitch Trubisky out. Chase Daniel did come in and play well in relief duty last week, completing 22 of 30 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. He kept it simple and just ran the offense. As a result, the Bears racked up more yards of total offense than the Minnesota Vikings did with Kirk Cousins. Daniel did a good job not turning the ball over as well, which will again be important this week.
Follow along with all the action from London below:
How to watch
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)
TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
-
