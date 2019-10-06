Bears at Raiders in London: Live updates, highlights, stats, for Week 5 international game

With Mitch Trubisky out of the starting lineup, it was understood that the Chicago Bears would have to rely on their defense, but that unit has let them down in London so far.

The Oakland Raiders have had their way with the Bears, which is why they entered the halftime break with a 17-0 lead, their largest lead of the season. Oakland has gotten to Chase Daniel three times, one of those sacks coming from rookie Maxx Crosby. The Bears were supposed to have one of the best defenses in the league, but they have looked inept when it comes to open-field tackling. The Raiders are dominating the time of possession.

Both teams suffered a couple of notable injuries early on. Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks hurt his elbow early in the matchup, and Raiders' rookie running back Josh Jacobs injured his elbow. Jacobs later returned to the game.

The all-time series between these two teams is tied at seven apiece. Follow all of the action in our live blog below:

Live blog

If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.