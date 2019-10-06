Bears at Raiders in London: Live updates, highlights, stats, for Week 5 international game
Follow along with all the action as the Bears and Raiders face off across the pond
With Mitch Trubisky out of the starting lineup, it was understood that the Chicago Bears would have to rely on their defense, but that unit has let them down in London so far.
The Oakland Raiders have had their way with the Bears, which is why they entered the halftime break with a 17-0 lead, their largest lead of the season. Oakland has gotten to Chase Daniel three times, one of those sacks coming from rookie Maxx Crosby. The Bears were supposed to have one of the best defenses in the league, but they have looked inept when it comes to open-field tackling. The Raiders are dominating the time of possession.
Both teams suffered a couple of notable injuries early on. Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks hurt his elbow early in the matchup, and Raiders' rookie running back Josh Jacobs injured his elbow. Jacobs later returned to the game.
The all-time series between these two teams is tied at seven apiece. Follow all of the action in our live blog below:
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Ravens at Steelers: Live updates
Baltimore is trying to shake off a two-game losing streak, while Pittsburgh eyes another divisional...
-
Week 5 scores, highlights, updates
All the best highlights from Week 5 are right here
-
Rudolph knocked out vs. Ravens
It was a scary moment, as Rudolph exited in the third quarter
-
Vikings at Giants: Live updates
Here's everything you need to know for Vikings-Giants
-
Buccaneers at Saints: Live updates
Follow along with all the action as Tampa looks to build on its momentum from an explosive...
-
Packers vs. Cowboys: Live updates
It's a showdown that usually goes down to the wire, and the Cowboys are hell-bent on exorcising...
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too