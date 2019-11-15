Bears at Rams: Preview, prediction, how to watch, stream, key matchups for 'Sunday Night Football'

Both the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams were no-doubt playoff teams in 2018, but a year later, it's fair to start wondering whether either of them will return to the postseason at all.

Chicago was due for regression after a 12-4 debut for head coach Matt Nagy, but few could've predicted such a steep drop-off for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who's fought tooth and nail just to keep his passer rating above 75 on a weekly basis. Windy City's Khalil Mack-led defense remains a threat, but if it weren't for that side of the ball, the Bears could pretty easily be something like 2-7 instead of 4-5 heading into the home stretch. Trubisky finally made some decent throws in Week 10, but with the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings firing on all cylinders, it might be too little, too late for Nagy's group.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, was always going to have a tough time replicating its 2018, when the Rams had their best start since 1969, finished 13-3 and clashed with the all-world dynasty that is the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. And yet they, too, have severely underwhelmed thus far, with their own young QB headlining the struggles. Jared Goff got paid like a franchise man coming into 2019, but he's been about as inefficient as Trubisky when under pressure, folding as he did late in the Super Bowl run. You can also blame a worn-down Todd Gurley or the shoddy offensive line, but no matter what, Sean McVay has been forced to stretch himself trying to pick up slack while the Aaron Donald-led defense carries the Rams' weight at 5-4.

Needless to say, Week 11, when the Bears and the Rams come head to head, is very important for both teams. Like Chicago, L.A. can't really afford to wait around for a turnaround, as the NFC West already has two front-runners in the San Francisco 49ers (8-1) and Seattle Seahawks (8-2), both of whom look far more formidable entering the back half of the schedule. And with the Wild Card picture sure to shrink as the weeks go on, Nagy and McVay will need every win they can get, especially in NFC matchups.

In advance of this prime-time showdown between desperate contenders, we've got you covered with a couple of key matchups to watch, info for tuning in Sunday night and, best of all, a prediction:

Key matchups

Bears WR Allen Robinson vs. Rams CB Jalen Ramsey

Trubisky hasn't been great in 2019, but one guy with whom he's consistently connected is Robinson, who's quietly on pace for close to a 1,200-yard season. While he's more reliable than explosive -- unlike, say, a Taylor Gabriel -- that's exactly what Trubisky is going to need in what figures to be a slug-fest on Sunday night. Ramsey, however, is obviously no slouch, and he'll probably be matched up on Robinson for much of the evening, particularly on crucial downs. If Los Angeles can take away Trubisky's biggest, most consistent target, it's going to be another long night for Nagy's crew.

Bears OLB Khalil Mack vs. Rams OT David Edwards

If you've never heard of David Edwards before, you're not alone. And, frankly, even if it were Trent Williams out there playing right tackle for Los Angeles, this might be a problem. We don't really need to rehash what makes Mack scary, but here's what should scare the Rams: Chicago's freakish pass rusher hasn't come by a ton of sacks lately, so he'll be itching to make an impact under the lights. Poor Edwards. A fifth-round rookie, he was just this week ushered into the RT role with Rob Havenstein going down, and even McVay doesn't seem certain he won't be rotated out by the end of the night.

Bears C Cody Whitehair vs. Rams DT Aaron Donald

Just like Mack should have an incredible chance to disrupt Goff's game, Donald will be tasked with haunting Trubisky by way of Whitehair, who was just recently switched back to center in favor of converted guard James Daniels. Nagy has expressed confidence that Whitehair will give the interior of Chicago's line more balance, but let's see if he's saying the same things after Donald gets a push up the middle. This game may very well come down to which QB folds more under pressure, and Donald, like Mack, will be eager to shine bright under the Sunday night spotlight.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 17 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles, California)

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

This feels like a game the Bears could absolutely steal, especially because, again, both sides are dealing with bumbling and pressure-affected signal-callers. The Rams will be at home, however, and in a defensive game that's all but guaranteed to be close, we have to consider coaching. And Sean McVay, limited as he may be by banged-up personnel, strikes us as a bit more creative than Matt Nagy. It's not going to be pretty, but we'll say the Rams get back on track after their close loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, endure another so-so outing from Jared Goff and get to Mitchell Trubisky just enough to go two games above .500.

Pick: Rams 23, Bears 20