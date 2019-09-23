Bears at Redskins: Live updates, highlights, game stats and analysis of 'Monday Night Football'
The Bears and Redskins are continuing an old rivalry on 'Monday Night Football'
It's fitting that the Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins are playing on prime time during the NFL's centennial season. Two of the NFL's most historic franchises, Chicago and Washington have faced off in several memorable games that includes the 1940 NFL Championship Game as well as during the '85 Bears legendary Super Bowl run. The Redskins avenged their 45-10 regular season loss to the Bears by dethroning them in the playoffs the following season.
On Monday night, Chicago (1-1) will look to get to over .500 against a Washington team that is still in search of its first win. The Bears, who managed just three points in their Week 1 loss to Green Bay on Thursday Night Football, are coming off a gritty two-point victory in Denver. The Redskins, a 5.5-point underdog, allowed over 30 points in each of their first two games, a 32-27 loss in Philadelphia in Week 1 and a 10-point loss at home against the Cowboys last Sunday.
Bears at Redskins
- Date: Monday, Sept. 23
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Odds: Bears -5.5, O/U 41 (via SportsLine)
Stay with us throughout the game, as we will be providing live updates, highlights and analysis throughout the contest.
