The New Orleans Saints are looking to erase their playoff demons from the past four years, winning the most games in the NFL since the start of the 2017 season -- but never reaching the Super Bowl and experiencing constant playoff failures along the way. New Orleans will look to start its Super Bowl quest against the upset-minded Chicago Bears, who are in the postseason for the second time in three years. Chicago is seeking its first playoff win since the 2010 season, when the Bears reached the conference championship game.

New Orleans is playing on wild-card round for the second consecutive season, even though they are the No. 2 seed this time around (this is the first year the playoffs are at 14 teams meaning the No. 2 seed doesn't get a first-round bye). Chicago has played in the wild-card round in its last two playoff appearances. The Bears are the first No. 7 seed in the NFC in a non-strike season.

Can the Bears upset the Saints and set up a third meeting with the Green Bay Packers? Will the Saints finally make a deep playoff run and go to the Super Bowl? We'll find out soon, but here's everything you need to know for this Super Wild-Card Weekend showdown.

How to watch



Date: Sunday, January 10 | Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)

TV: CBS, Nickelodeon | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Latest Odds: New Orleans Saints -10 Bet Now

The Saints are expected to get Alvin Kamara back for this one, a huge component toward the franchise looking to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2009 season. Kamara, coming off a six-touchdown performance on Christmas, has 21 scrimmage touchdowns this season -- the most in the NFL. Drew Brees is also getting healthy as the playoffs commence, a huge boost for a Saints offense that averages 32.1 points per game when he starts (compared to 24.3 when Taysom Hill started). Brees had a 4.0 touchdown to interception ratio this season (fifth-highest in the NFL) and has been sacked on just 3.2% of his pass attempts this year, the second-fewest in the NFL behind Ben Roethlisberger.

Michael Thomas could return from injured reserve this week, but Emmanuel Sanders has been the top target in the passing game -- catching 17 passes for 222 yards over the past three games. Thomas only has nine catches for 83 yards from Brees this season, as one of the top quarterback-receiver duos in the league has yet to get on track this year. The Saints defense has been the dominant force behind the team's 12-4 season, ranking first in interceptions (18), and having the second-lowest completion percentage (59.8%) and pressure rate (31.2%) in the league.

The Bears have been carried by the reemergence of Mitchell Trubisky and David Montgomery over the last several weeks, winning three of their last four games to make the postseason. Montgomery has 598 rushing yards since Week 12 (third-most in the NFL), finishing fifth in the league in rushing yards (1,070) and fifth in scrimmage yards (1,508). His play has opened up the play-action pass for Trubisky, who has completed 75.9% for 498 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions over the last four games. The 20 completions Trubisky threw on play-action of 10-plus yards are the most in the NFL.

Chicago has the fifth-best red zone defense in the league this season (54.7%), but overall the unit has been a disappointment. The Bears are 14th in scoring defense (23.1), 17th in sacks (35), 18th in pressures (196), and just 25th in takeaways (18). The Bears are going to have to be better against a Saints offense that doesn't turn the ball over (eight turnovers in Brees' 12 starts) and doesn't allow sacks (Brees has been sacked just 13 times). Pressure on Brees will be tricky, so the Bears will have to play the time of possession game and keep New Orleans off the field. If the Saints get to 25 points, they should be able to pull off the victory.

Pick: Saints 30, Bears 21

Check out CBSSports.com for even more expert predictions on this game and the rest of Super Wild-Card Weekend.