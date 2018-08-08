Bears backup QB Chase Daniel disguises himself for autographs, fools Mitchell Trubisky
Trubisky was wondering who the full-grown man with the beard was among the kids
Chase Daniel, entering his ninth NFL season, has been a career backup quarterback, so he's probably used to blending in. However, when the veteran backup donned a bucket hat and sunglasses at Bears camp to get autographs from his teammates and coaches, he took it to the next level.
Oh, and he wore a Mitchell Trubisky jersey, only upping the disguise.
Although quite a few Bears players recognized Daniel, the realizations are just as good as someone not getting it at all.
Not to mention that Daniel standing among the kids bouncing up and and down is a sight to see. He seems so genuinely happy.
There are a lot of great moments. Hroniss Grasu peering around the paper to see Daniel hiding behind it. Daniel asking Dejon Allen what position he plays. Josh Bellamy going "you look like Chase..." before Daniel let him know who he is. Daniel going "you're awesome Kush!" to Eric Kush before celebrating his new autograph.
However, none of that tops Trubisky's face after he signs the jersey that Daniel was wearing before turning the camera and asking "who is that?" after Daniel scurries away.
New Bears head coach Matt Nagy, meanwhile, had no time for the games. A quick signature, and he was on to the next one. He's pretty new, so you can't expect him to know everyone just yet.
