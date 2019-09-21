Bears believe Eddy Pineiro will play Monday night after suffering injury in weight room

The Chicago Bears' Saturday injury report featured a player that surprised everyone: kicker Eddy Pineiro. The victor of the Bears' highly-publicized offseason kicking battle is fresh off a 53-yard game winning field goal against the Denver Broncos last week, but is now listed as questionable for Monday night's matchup against the Washington Redskins with a right knee injury.

According to Pro Football Talk, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said that Pineiro suffered the injury in the weight room on Friday, but described the injury as "minor." Still, it was significant enough to make him a limited participant on Saturday. Nagy also added that the Bears believe Pineiro will be OK to kick this week against the Redskins.

The Bears have played in two close games to begin the 2019 season, which is why the health of their kicker is worth keeping an eye on. Pineiro was the only Bear to put points on the board in the 10-3 loss they suffered to the Green Bay Packers in the season opener, and then he was the hero last Sunday in the 16-14 win over the Broncos. So far this season, has made all four of his field goal attempts (two of those being from 50-plus yards) and his one extra point attempt.

After going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, Pineiro was signed by the Oakland Raiders as a free agent. He was placed on injured reserve at the beginning of the 2018 season. Last May, the Bears gave up a conditional seventh-round pick for Pineiro -- who was just one of the many kickers the Bears tried out this offseason. He made eight of nine field goal attempts and three of four extra point attempts in the preseason, which was good enough for the Bears to declare him their new starter. He has lived up to the expectations Chicago has set for him so far, and will have another chance to impress in prime time on Monday night.