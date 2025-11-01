The Cincinnati Bengals (3-5) and the Chicago Bears (4-3) will both try to get back in the win column when they face off in NFL Week 9 on Paramount+. Joe Flacco and the Bengals are reeling after allowing 23 fourth-quarter points in a 39-38 loss to the previously-winless New York Jets. Meanwhile, Caleb Williams and the Bears were held scoreless for two straight quarters in a 30-16 Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Chicago is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Bengals odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5. The Bears are -132 money line favorites (risk $132 to win $100), while the Bengals are +112 underdogs. Before making any Bengals vs. Bears picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to bet on Bengals vs. Bears

Where to watch Bears vs. Bengals on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 2

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Bengals vs. Bears betting preview

Odds: Bears -2.5, over/under 51.5

Even outside of that fourth quarter against the Jets, defense has not been either team's strong suit this season. Cincinnati leads the league in total yards allowed (407.9) and points allowed per game (31.6), and the Chicago isn't much better (350.7 yards, 26.4 points). The Bears defense does, however, have a solid third-down defense (30.5% conversion rate allowed) and leads the league with a plus-10 turnover differential.



Chicago will have their hands full pressuring Flacco, who has thrown for 784 yards and has seven touchdowns in three games with Cincinnati. Williams, on the other hand, hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in two straight games and hasn't been successful at running the ball himself. However, D'Andre Swift has kept the Chicago run game rolling and averaging 124.6 yards per game -- while the Bengals run defense is allowing 151.9 yards on the ground.

Model's Bears vs. Bengals score prediction, picks

The Bears have done a better job covering the spread this season, going 4-3-0 ATS compared to 3-5-0 ATS. This Week 9 matchup is projected to be a shootout since neither defense is consistent, and neither team can afford to lose a second game in a row. The SportsLine model projects Chicago will cover the spread in 61% of simulations. Bears vs. Bengals score prediction: Bears 30, Bengals 23

Bears vs. Bengals same game parlay

Bears -2.5

Over 51.5

Ja'Marr Chase anytime TD scorer (-125)

