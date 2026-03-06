This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏈 Five things to know Friday

⚾ Do not miss this: World Baseball Classic bold predictions

Imagn Images

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is underway, and Team USA hits the diamond for the first time tonight against Brazil (8 ET on Fox). But before things really get rolling, Mike Axisa made a handful of bold predictions for this year's tournament. One of them includes the United States.

Italy will go on a Cinderella run

will go on a Cinderella run Korea will return to WBC prominence

will return to WBC prominence Hiromi Itoh will become a household name

will become a household name USA will set the WBC home run record

The winner will be … the Dominican Republic

That's right -- make it back-to-back WBCs without a title for the Americans.

Axisa: "The lineup reads like an All-Star lineup (Junior Caminero, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Manny Machado, Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo, Julio Rodríguez, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr.) and the rotation is as formidable as it's ever been with Brayan Bello and Cristopher Sánchez joining Sandy Alcantara. Abner Uribe is a late-inning bullpen force as well."

Yeah, that's a flat-out loaded roster.

By the way, if you're wondering why Mike Trout, Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and some of the other biggest names in baseball aren't in uniform, it all comes down to insurance. Axisa explained the situation.

🏀 Bracketology trends as regular season winds down

Getty Images

We've reached the final weekend of the regular season in men's college basketball, and conference tournaments are nearly finished on the women's side. It's only March 6, but the madness is already here.

Few things this time of year are as important as momentum, and while some teams are improving their NCAA Tournament stock each time they step onto the court, others are slipping down seed lines and putting themselves in danger of missing the dance altogether. We took the temperature of 19 teams in our bracketology stock watch.

Trending up: Florida, Michigan State, Saint Mary's, Ohio State, Georgia, Cincinnati, TCU, South Florida, Akron

Trending down: SMU, BYU, NC State, Clemson, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Iowa, Purdue, San Diego State

You'll be hearing a lot of bubble talk over the next week. Anxiety levels are high for at-large teams teetering on the edge of the bracket. In addition to taking care of business, they also need to root against potential bid stealers. Our model projects the MAC as the likeliest conference to produce one of those thieves. David Cobb explains.

Cobb: "It's Akron -- not Miami (Ohio) -- that our model views as the favorite to win the MAC Tournament. The Zips have won 15 straight league games since taking a loss to the RedHawks early in league play. Akron also rates better in predictive metrics than Miami, but Miami will have a strong at-large case if it fails to win the league tournament."

A few women's teams already saw their bubbles burst. Stanford, Texas A&M and Mississippi State each lost early in their conference tournaments and slipped into CBS Sports bracketologist Connor Groel's Next Four Out.

Here is the latest bubble watch for the women's tournament:

Last Four In: Clemson, Virginia, Colorado, South Dakota State

First Four Out: Richmond, Arizona State, BYU, Utah

Next Four Out: Stanford, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Kansas

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

🏀 SEC Tournament quarterfinals: No. 17 Kentucky vs. No. 3 South Carolina (W), Noon ET on ESPN

🏀 Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals: Washington vs. No. 2 UCLA (W), Noon on Big Ten Network

⚾ World Baseball Classic, pool play: Mexico vs. Great Britain, 1 p.m. on FS1

⚾ Spring training: Cardinals at Orioles, 1:05 p.m. on MLB Network

⛳ Arnold Palmer Invitational, second round, 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

🏀 Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals: No. 11 Ohio State vs. No. 19 Minnesota (W), 2:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 SEC Tournament quarterfinals: No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 LSU (W), 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals: BYU vs. No. 10 TCU (W), 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU

⚽ FA Cup, fifth round: Liverpool at Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3 p.m. on ESPN+

⚾ Spring training: Angels at Guardians, 3:05 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ World Baseball Classic, pool play: Puerto Rico vs. Colombia, 6 p.m. on FS1

🏀 SEC Tournament quarterfinals: TBD vs. No. 5 Vanderbilt (W), 6 p.m. on SEC Network

🏀 Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals: TBD vs. No. 9 Iowa (W), 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 Mavericks at Celtics, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Panthers at Red Wings, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

⚾ World Baseball Classic, pool play: United States vs. Brazil, 8 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Spring training: Cubs at Padres, 8:10 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 SEC Tournament quarterfinals: TBD vs. No. 4 Texas (W), 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network

🏀 Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals: TBD vs. No. 8 Michigan (W), 9 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 Clippers at Spurs, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

⚾ World Baseball Classic, pool play: South Korea vs. Japan, 5 a.m. on FS1

⚽ FA Cup, fifth round: Arsenal at Mansfield Town, 7:15 a.m. on ESPN2

🏀 No. 7 Houston at Oklahoma State (M), Noon on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 ACC Tournament semifinals: TBD vs. TBD (W), Noon on ESPN2

🏀 Big East Tournament quarterfinals: TBD vs. UConn (W), Noon on NBC Sports Network

🏒 Capitals at Bruins, 12:30 p.m. on ABC

🏀 No. 4 UConn at Marquette (M), 12:30 p.m. on Fox

⚽ FA Cup, fifth round: Chelsea at Wrexham, 12:45 p.m. on ESPN+

⚾ Spring training: Pirates at Tigers, 1:05 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Arizona State at No. 6 Iowa State (M), 2 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Kansas State at No. 14 Kansas (M), 2 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 No. 24 Vanderbilt at No. 23 Tennessee (M), 2 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Big Ten Tournament semifinals: TBD vs. TBD (W), 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 ACC Tournament semifinals: TBD vs. TBD (W), 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2

⛳ Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, 2:30 p.m. on NBC

⚽ New York City FC at Orlando City, 2:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Magic at Timberwolves, 3 p.m. on Prime Video

🏒 Rangers at Devils, 3 p.m. on ABC

⚽ FA Cup, fifth round: Manchester City at Newcastle United, 3 p.m. on ESPN+

⚾ Spring training: Rangers at Giants, 3:05 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ SheBelieves Cup: USWNT vs. Colombia, 3:30 p.m. on TBS

🏀 No. 5 Florida at Kentucky (M), 4 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Wisconsin at No. 15 Purdue (M), 4 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 Big 12 Tournament semifinals: TBD vs. TBD (W), 4 p.m. on ESPN+

🏀 Big Ten Tournament semifinals: TBD vs. TBD (W), 4:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 SEC Tournament semifinals: TBD vs. TBD (W), 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2

⚽ D.C. United at Inter Miami CF, 4:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 76ers at Hawks, 6 p.m. on NBA TV

⚾ World Baseball Classic, pool play: Panama vs. Puerto Rico, 6 p.m. on FS1

🏀 No. 17 North Carolina at No. 1 Duke (M), 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Big 12 Tournament semifinals: TBD vs. TBD (W), 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+

🏒 Lightning at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

⚽ Charlotte FC at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ World Baseball Classic, pool play: Great Britain vs. United States, 8 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Spring training: Rockies at Dodgers, 8:05 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Warriors at Thunder, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

⚽ Nashville SC at Minnesota United FC, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🤼 UFC 326, 9 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Colorado Rapids at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 No. 10 Texas Tech at BYU (M), 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Portland Timbers at Vancouver Whitecaps, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 No. 2 Arizona at Colorado (M), 11 p.m. on ESPN2

Sunday

⚾ World Baseball Classic, pool play: Australia vs. Japan, 5 a.m. on FS1

⚽ FA Cup, fifth round: Southampton at Fulham, 8 a.m. on ESPN2

⚽ FA Cup, fifth round: Sunderland at Port Vale, 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

⚾ World Baseball Classic, pool play: Netherlands vs. Dominican Republic, Noon on Fox

⚽ FA Cup, fifth round: Norwich City at Leeds United, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

🏀 Celtics at Cavaliers, 1 p.m. on ABC

🏀 ACC Tournament championship: TBD vs. TBD (W), 1 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Wild at Avalanche, 2 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Big Ten Tournament championship: TBD vs. TBD (W), 2:15 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 Big East Tournament semifinals: TBD vs. TBD (W), 2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

⛳ Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, 2:30 p.m. on NBC

🏀 SEC Tournament championship: TBD vs. TBD (W), 3 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Knicks at Lakers, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏁 NASCAR at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m. on FS1

⚽ Inter Milan at AC Milan, 3:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ Spring training: Giants at Cubs, 4:05 p.m. on MLB Network

🏒 Bruins at Penguins, 4:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 No. 8 Michigan State at No. 3 Michigan (M), 4:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ New York Red Bulls at Montreal, 4:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Iowa at No. 9 Nebraska (M), 5 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Big 12 Tournament championship: TBD vs. TBD (W), 5 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Big East Tournament semifinals: TBD vs. TBD (W), 5 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏒 Red Wings at Devils, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ FC Cincinnati at Toronto, 7 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Rockets at Spurs, 8 p.m. on NBC

⚾ World Baseball Classic, pool play: Brazil vs. Mexico, 9 p.m. on FS1

🏒 Oilers at Golden Knights, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Suns at Hornets, 10 p.m. on NBC Sports Network