Bears breakout star: Cre'Von LeBlanc is rare nickel who could be a household name

It is not very often that Bill Belichick gets something wrong, but it looks like he was wrong about cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the New England Patriots last offseason, LeBlanc flashed in training camp and the preseason but was eventually waived before the start of the season. The Chicago Bears then quickly swooped in to scoop him up in early September.

The former Florida Atlantic star appeared in 13 games (nine starts) for the Bears and impressed playing the nickelback position. He recorded 44 tackles, 10 pass deflections, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

Chicago bulked up its secondary this offseason with a pair of additions at cornerback in Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper, but LeBlanc is still considered the front-runner to lay claim to the nickelback job in 2017.

The strength of LeBlanc's game is his athleticism. While he does not possess blazing, top-end speed, he does a great job of mirroring his opponent and keeping himself in a position to make plays on the football.

His ability to attack the football in the air was evident last season, but he will need to do a better job of understand when he can and cannot take a risk on a ball in the air. LeBlanc can sometimes get too antsy to make a play that he will fall for a quarterback's pump fake, leaving himself a step or two behind his man.

Another strong trait he carries is his willingness to attack against the run. Nickelbacks are typically smaller in stature but have more responsibilities against the run compared to their counterparts on the outside. LeBlanc was not afraid to do the dirty work near the line of scrimmage and made solid plays against the run whenever he was on the field last season.

Slot corners in the NFL rarely get as much recognition as those who play on the outside, but nickelbacks have far more responsibilities. If LeBlanc can show off his great instincts again in 2017 and cut down on the mental mistakes, he will have a chance to make his name known not only to those in Chicago, but also to those around the NFL.