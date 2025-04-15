Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams doesn't want to use his time in the NFL to socialize. The former No. 1 overall pick said his focus is on the competition side of football, not with making friends with the other offensive leaders in the league.

He said the other quarterbacks in the NFL are "probably great guys," but he's not too interested in finding any friendships along the way.

"I think the NFL game has become very friendly, and I don't necessarily want to be friends, because I want to keep that competitive advantage," he said, via Esquire.

Many quarterbacks in the league end up as friends, and while there can be great rivalries in the NFL, often even the quarterbacks involved in those rivalries end up as good pals. Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were rivals when the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots were often finding themselves facing off in the playoffs, but they would secretly meet up in the offseason and ended up with a friendship that's lasted far beyond their playing careers.

Quarterbacks speak after games and sometimes those conversations can spark a relationship, as we have so often seen. Williams has noted this "buddy-buddy" way between players and clearly isn't too keen on getting involved.

Matt Eberflus' handling of infamous Hail Mary loss 'annoyed' Bears players, Caleb Williams reveals Steven Taranto

What he is keen on is improving this year, saying, "the plan is to go win big" under new head coach Ben Johnson, who came by way of the Detroit Lions.

Personally, Williams has a list of things he wants to improve on in order to reach those winning-big goals.

"Processing, and then taking more checkdowns, and then footwork. I think those three are big for my game that I'm going to be working on," Williams said.

In his rookie year, Williams completed 62.4% of his passes for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions to go along with 489 rushing yards on 81 attempts. The Bears went 5-12 in a chaotic campaign that saw head coach Matt Eberflus fired during the season.