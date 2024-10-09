There are unique challenges that come with being a starting quarterback in the NFL. Those challenges are multiple when you're a rookie as well as the No. 1 overall pick. No one knows this better than Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who appears to be navigating through those challenges quite smoothly.

One of the challenges Williams faced was establishing himself as a leader while gaining the respect of his older teammates. Williams has done that, even if that means he has to be a little bossy at times, to use Bears wideout DJ Moore's words.

"He's been bossy lately at times when we need to be on the details," Moore recently said of Williams, who has helped the Bears get off to a 3-2 start.

While calling someone bossy could be perceived as a negative, Moore explained why it was actually a good thing when it comes to Williams and his handling of teammates.

"We don't hit something in practice, he's gonna tell us how we need to run it," Moore said. "And when we (are in) the game, we need to make sure that it works, because he's gonna have some words for you if you don't (execute). That's him being a leader."

Caleb Williams CHI • QB • #18 CMP% 62.9 YDs 1091 TD 5 INT 4 YD/Att 6.42 View Profile

Williams smiled when he was asked about Moore's comments. It was clear, based on Williams' reaction to the question, that he knew the comments came from a good place.

"Sounds a little sassy, know what I mean?" he said with a smile. "I think partially it was me learning everybody and understanding how everybody reacts to certain things."

Williams said he has learned to take a big-picture approach when it comes to handling certain situations. He's learned how to control his emotions when a play, drive or even a game doesn't go as planned, which has allowed him to improve his communication with his teammates.

As far as growing comfortable in regard to talking to teammates, Williams said that has come through playing and getting a better understanding of the offense. He said he has also taken the time to learn the most effective way to communicate with each of his teammates.

"Being able to go over and talk to them, understand what they need to hear, and then moving on," Williams said.

Moore called Williams "little bro" several times while referring to himself as "big bro." Moore, 27, is in the middle of his seventh NFL season. He's enjoyed a pretty successful career so far that includes four seasons with at least 1,100 receiving yards.

But despite that success and Williams being a rookie, Moore is more than willing to listen to his quarterback.

"I took his advice," Moore said of a recent situation with Williams. "I listened, and big bro had a take a back seat for a second."

Moore's words should be music to the ears of Bears fans. Instead of being resentful, it appears Williams' teammates are embracing him and his leadership style. That has undoubtedly contributed to some of the success Williams and the Bears as a whole have had so far.

That fact isn't lost on the man who drafted Williams.

"I think he's learning how to play professional football," Bears general managers Rryan Poles recently said of his quarterback. "And when I say that, that means to have a winning mentality in terms of what does it take to win football games from the quarterback position. ... I really like his progress, I love the work ethic and the time that he's put into it, the grit and toughness, the ability to bounce back from tough games.

"He's right where he should be and he's continuing to get better."