Bears' Cameron Meredith carted off field in air cast after gruesome leg injury

Meredith suffered what looks like a brutal knee injury against the Titans

The Chicago Bears caught a tough break Sunday afternoon. 

On the final play of the first quarter of the team's third preseason game, starting wideout Cameron Meredith caught a pass over the middle and was hit high and low at the same time by a pair of Titans defenders. When the broadcast came back from a commercial, there was a cart on the field and Meredith was in a full-leg cast being removed from the game. 

The Bears quickly announced that he was out for the game with a knee injury. 

The FOX broadcast refused to show a replay of the injury. Here's a look a the play, but be advised before you hit play: It's pretty gruesome.  

Meredith, who broke out last season with 66 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns, was likely to serve as one of the Bears' top two receivers this season alongside Kevin White (if healthy). Based on the apparent severity of his injury, however, it appears the team will likely be without his services. 

If he is indeed out for an extended period of time (a safe assumption for anyone that watched the video), the Bears will presumably turn to some combination of Kendall Wright, Markus Wheaton, Josh Bellamy, and Victor Cruz in his absence. 

This post will be updated once there is more clarity on Meredith's injury. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
All Access