Bears' Cameron Meredith reportedly has ACL tear, other damage to knee

Cameron Meredith's knee injury is just as bad as it looked.

During the Bears' preseason win over the Titans on Sunday, Meredith suffered a brutal hit to his knee and was carted off the field. On Monday, the results of his MRI came back. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Meredith tore his ACL and might've suffered even more damage to his knee.

That's a devastating blow for the Bears. Meredith is their best receiver. Last year, he led the team in catches (66), receiving yards (888), and touchdowns (four). The Bears let Alshon Jeffery bolt to Philadelphia this offseason, so their receiving corps without Meredith is thin. Former first-round pick Kevin White will be forced to step up in Meredith's absence, but White has appeared in four games in two years, so he isn't exactly a safe bet. Other receivers who were signed as depth -- Kendall Wright and maybe even Victor Cruz -- will likely take on a bigger role than expected.

It's even more devastating for Meredith considering how far he came in just a couple seasons. Meredith hasn't always been a receiver. He was a quarterback at Illinois State before making the move to receiver. He went undrafted. But he successfully transitioned from college quarterback to WR1 in the NFL. In 2015, he caught 11 passes for 120 yards and zero touchdowns. In 2016, he caught 66 passes for 888 yards and four touchdowns.

Hopefully, this knee injury doesn't derail his progress.