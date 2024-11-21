For the second consecutive week, the Chicago Bears will play a big divisional matchup, with their slim playoff hopes in danger of slipping away. Last week, they dropped a heartbreaker to the Green Bay Packers when a game-winning field goal attempt was blocked as time expired. This Sunday, they'll square off with the Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota is one of the NFL's surprise teams this season, sporting an 8-2 record even after allowing Kirk Cousins to walk in free agency and signing Sam Darnold in his place before drafting J.J. McCarthy as the quarterback of the future. McCarthy tore his ACL during the preseason, so it's been all Darnold this year -- and he's played surprisingly well. But to hear Bears corner Jaylon Johnson tell it, the strong play -- or at least, the consistency of it -- is a thing of the past.

"I feel like he hasn't been consistent," Johnson said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "He started out hot… He's had a lot of turnovers lately."

Johnson, of course, is correct. Darnold started out incredibly hot. But over Minnesota's last six games, he's looked a lot more like the quarterback he was through his first several NFL seasons, albeit one who is being schemed into a bit more success than usual thanks to his improved surroundings.

Games First 4 Last 6 Comp 73 126 Att 106 187 Comp % 68.9% 67.4% Yards 932 1455 YPA 8.8 7.8 TD 11 8 INT 3 7 QB Rtg 118.9 89.3 EPA/Play 0.09 0.00

Darnold is coming off one of his better recent games, having gone 20 of 32 for 246 yards and two touchdowns against the Titans. A week earlier, though, he struggled badly against the Jaguars, going 24 of 38 for 241 yards and three interceptions.

Chicago's pass defense has been one of the NFL's best this season, allowing the ninth-fewest yards (1,974) and fewest touchdown passes (7) in all of football. So, Johnson has reason to be confident. The Vikes have found their way to success against some other strong defenses at times, but it's been harder to come by of late. And if Johnson and Co. have anything to say about it, it'll be another struggle come Sunday.