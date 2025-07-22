Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will miss "a few weeks" with a leg injury, according to general manager Ryan Poles. Johnson suffered the leg injury while preparing for the 2025 season.

"When he was training, he had a leg injury," Poles said, according to Bears beat reporter Cassie Carlson. "... Going to take a few weeks before he can come back."

Chicago placed Johnson on the non-football injury list last week, but the team hadn't specified the nature of his injury. The NFI list is designated for players that sustained injuries or illness away from football activity.

Poles added that the Bears are not overly concerned about the nature of Johnson's injury as training camp begins. Members of the Bears roster reported to training camp on Tuesday and are slated to practice for the first time on Wednesday.

Johnson developed into one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL since being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season after tallying career-highs in combined tackles (53) and tackles for loss (7), while also recording two interceptions. Johnson started all 17 games for Chicago in 2024.

Following Johnson's injury announcement, the Bears signed veteran cornerback Tre Flowers, who spent time on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad last season. The Bears cornerback depth chart also includes Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson, Terell Smith, and 2025 fifth-round pick Zah Frazier.