To say that Chase Claypool's time in Chicago has been a disappointment would be an understatement. The former second-round pick will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers after he made comments criticizing the team's use of him just two days earlier.

Claypool, who was traded from Pittsburgh to Chicago (in exchange for the 32nd overall pick) prior to last year's deadline, voiced his frustration when asked if the Bears are best utilizing his talents.

"No," Claypool said after a seven-second-long pause, via ESPN.

Claypool did not, however, agree with a reporter's follow-up question that his situation with the Bears hasn't been ideal.

"No, I wouldn't say that," Claypool said. "I think every situation has the ability to be ideal and I think we're just working towards that. I'm not going to say that. I wouldn't say it's not an ideal place for me. Obviously there's other places -- you can say, 'Oh, I want to be on the best offense with the highest passing yards' but that doesn't happen in football. You just have to make due with what you got."

Claypool's production has be on a steady decline since his productive rookie season with the Steelers. The former second-round pick has caught just 18 passes in 14 games with the Bears. Along with his lack of production, Claypool's apparent lack of hustle at times has added to the criticism of him and the Bears for giving up a 32nd overall pick in April's draft to acquire the former Notre Dame standout.

Claypool's comments haven't helped regarding a Bears fanbase that has become disillusioned amid the team's 0-3 start. Specifically, there's been a lot of frustration surrounding the play of third-year quarterback Justin Fields, who was expected to take a leap this year after rushing for the second-most yards of any quarterback in NFL history last season. Through three games, Fields has completed less than 60% of his passes with more interceptions (four) than touchdowns (three).

Despite the slow start, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said this week that the team's expectations of Fields remain the same.

"It's about [Fields] getting better every single week and making sure that he's mastering what we're doing from our perspective," Getsy said, via ESPN. "And being the leader of that unit. And I think he's doing a really nice job in the midst of a lot of shit right now going on, that he's ... manning up and taking a leadership role for these guys. So, it's been good to see him be able to put it on his shoulders and be the guy that wants to help make this thing get right."