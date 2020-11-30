The Chicago Bears were practically blown out of the stadium by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Aaron Rodgers and company scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions, then added insult to injury by getting a strip-sack touchdown off Mitchell Trubisky, taking a 27-3 lead before the Bears had even run their 15th offensive play of the game.

The 41-25 final score was not at all indicative of how thoroughly Chicago was beaten. Green Bay controlled the ball for nearly 38 of the game's 60 minutes. Rodgers completed 21 of 29 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers. Both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams carried 17 times for 70-plus yards. Trubisky was sacked three times, fumbled three times (losing one), and intercepted twice.

It was a total destruction. And according to Bears coach Matt Nagy, it was an embarrassment.

"Yesterday was flat-out embarrassing," Nagy said Monday, per Chicago Tribune scribe Brad Biggs. "That performance yesterday is ridiculous and can't happen and obviously that starts with me."

But Nagy didn't stop with blaming himself. He went on to call out his players and fellow coaches as well. Nagy focused on players' and coaches' "personal pride," noting, "If you really care, and you understand what we put out last night, then you'll fix it."

While the game ended sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight Eastern and his media availability took place about 12 hours later, Nagy seemed pretty intent on making it clear that he didn't get much shut-eye during the time in between when we last saw him on TV and when he met the media via Zoom. "I hope none of us slept last night," he said, inferring that the loss was so bad nobody should have been able to get rest.

Now 5-6 and losers of five straight games, the Bears have quickly fallen out of the playoff picture after beginning the season 5-1. They are three full games back of the Packers in the NFC North, and appear to be headed toward a top-10 pick, rather than a potential run at a wild card berth. Their schedule is a bit more forgiving down the stretch, but they do play the Packers again in Week 17, and they'll need to make a whole lot of improvements between now and then to avoid another embarrassing defeat.