Bears coach Matt Nagy explains why Mitchell Trubisky was pulled from the game in loss to Rams

The Chicago Bears lost 17-7 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. It was an incredibly sloppy game on both sides of the ball, but the struggles of Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky were the most notable. Trubisky completed on 24 of 43 passes, creating only 190 yards through the air. He tossed one touchdown, but also an interception.

Trubisky missed high and low, wide and short. He seemingly could not deal with the pass rush, often fading away and throwing off his back foot as he attempted to evade pressure. By the end of the night, he was actually on the sideline watching Chase Daniel lead a last-ditch drive.

After the game, Bears coach Matt Nagy explained exactly why Trubisky found himself watching his backup in the final moments. According to Nagy, the Bears coaching staff noticed that Trubisky had been throwing with all arms and no torque in his legs on the previous two drives, and when asked about it Trubisky admitted that his hip was bothering him. Nagy maintained that Trubisky was not benched, and was only removed due to the hip injury.

Nagy repeatedly swatted away questions about the exact nature of Trubisky's injury, how long he will be out, and who will start next week, noting that he had barely talked to Trubisky or the team about the injury. We'll apparently have to wait until we see Chicago's injury report this week to find out more details.