Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields had an impressive first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins this past weekend. He completed 14 of 20 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown, and also rushed five times for 33 yards and another score. He did fumble once, but the good certainly outweighed the bad.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy still says Andy Dalton will be their starter come the regular season, but he could be in the midst of changing his mind -- at least that's what Bears fans hope. On Monday morning, Nagy said that Fields will receive more reps with starting position players such as Allen Robinson, according to Adam Jahns of The Athletic, and will also get more reps against the first-team defense. Nagy says that this was something they had always planned on, and that it's just part of the "evaluation process."

Chicago's starter, Dalton, completed just 2 of 4 passes for 18 yards in two series on Saturday. It's not fair to criticize his play since it's the preseason and the play calls are going to be relatively vanilla, but Fields looks like a player who can add something to this offense and a quarterback who wants to make the big play. SportsLine has established odds for when Fields will get his first NFL start, and they may have found the perfect time to make the quarterback switch. Check out their article, here.

Fields completed 70.2% of his passes for 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in last year's shortened season for the Ohio State Buckeyes. In 2019, he passed for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions in his first season in Columbus. He was a Heisman finalist in 2019, and then led Ohio State to the national championship this past season, where the Buckeyes fell to Mac Jones' Alabama squad. The Bears have two more preseason games for Fields to make an impact on this coaching staff. Chicago's next game comes on Saturday, as the Bears will host the Buffalo Bills.

When will Justin Fields start for the Bears? And how far can he take Chicago in his rookie season? Download the CBS Sports app and get the latest news, insights, and surprising predictions from our team of experts. If you already have the app, make sure to favorite the Bears to get the latest news quickly.