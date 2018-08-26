Bears coach Matt Nagy: Sitting starters in preseason won't change Week 1 result

The third game of the NFL preseason is generally when most teams give their starters the most playing time they'll get before the regular season begins. It's become known as the dress rehearsal game, as most teams let their starters play through the first half, or even into the third quarter.

The Chicago Bears, though, swung in the other direction. On Saturday night against the Chiefs, the Bears sat most of their starters for the entire time.

Prior to the game, the Bears announced the following players would not play at all: Mitchell Trubisky, Allen Robinson, Josh Bellamy, Anthony Miller, Prince Amukamara, Kyle Fuller, Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen, Marcus Cooper, Bryce Callahan, Adrian Amos, Eddie Jackson, Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan, Cody Whitehair, Bobby Massie, Charles Leno, Kyle Long, Trey Burton, Adam Shaheen, Dion Sims, Eddie Goldman, Sam Acho, Leonard Floyd, Akiem Hicks, and Aaron Lynch .

After the game, new Bears coach Matt Nagy explained his decision to sit the starters.

"We're just at the spot right now where we're lucky to be where we're at," Nagy said, per NBC Sports Chicago. "I love the growth as a team and as a family. I feel strong that when we go into Week 1 that those 25-30 plays aren't going to sway [the Green Bay game] one way or the other. It's really not. If we win that game against Green Bay, trust me, it wasn't because we didn't play those 25. If we lose it, same thing, I promise you that."

Nagy also noted that he felt it was good for the second and third-stringers to get some reps against starter-quality players.

"When you're in a preseason game, who are the twos playing against?" Nagy said, per the Bears' official website. "The twos and threes are playing against the twos and threes. When you have a guy go down in the season and the two or three comes in, who do they play against? The ones. So that was great today for those guys to go out there and play."

The Bears weren't the only team to sit some starters in the dress rehearsal game, but they were definitely the team to take that strategy the furthest. We'll see how things work out for them in the regular season, but as Nagy said, how they fare likely has very little to do with the ones not getting an extra 25 or 30 preseason reps.