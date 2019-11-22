Bears coach says Eddy Pineiro doesn't have 'snakes in his head' despite recent slump

The Chicago Bears are having kicker problems -- again. Eddy Pineiro, who famously won the Bears kicking competition after a long tryout this summer, is mired in a slump. Pineiro has missed four field goals over his last four games, going 3 of 7 in that stretch and also missing an extra point.

Pineiro missed two kicks in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, a 48-yard kick and a 47-yarder in the first quarter. After the missed 48-yard kick, the Bears passed on a 49-yard kick and went for it on fourth down, only to be denied and turned the ball over on downs. While the Bears did eventually go back to Pineiro, he missed a kick later in that quarter.

Pineiro has been mired in a slump but his job isn't on the line -- at least not yet.

"He's a confident kid," said Bears special teams coach Chris Tabor, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "And I don't see any bugs in there or snakes in his head that I'm worried about."

Tabor didn't appear too worried about Pineiro having an off night, especially since the Bears offense could only generate 267 yards of offense and average just 3.6 yards per play. Pineiro hitting both field goals would still have the Bears trailing 17-13 (they lost 17-7), but maybe those field goals could have changed the momentum of the game.

"First one, he's just trying to swing too hard," Tabor said, via the Chicago Tribune. "Classic example of a cold-weather kicker going to a warm place, and you kind of get mesmerized with: 'I'm going to have a big night. Conditions are perfect.'"

"The second one, he just overcompensated. He went left on the first one, then, young mistake, goes right. …The second one did not have enough speed on the ball, either, so that tells you a little bit that he's placing it instead of kicking it. He'll come through that. Lesson learned."

Pineiro is 12 for 17 (70.6%) on field goals this season, but just 2 of 6 from 40 to 49 yards. He's made both his kicks over 50 yards thus far. The Bears may still be having Pineiro tryout for a job in 2020, but his status for 2019 is safe.