Chicago Bears tight end had arguably his best game of the season in Week 6, totaling 5 catches for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns with his 5 targets against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. On Wednesday afternoon, Kmet was announced as an NFL player of the week.

Except, he wasn't the offensive player of the week. That honor went to Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker, who ran 14 times for 136 yards and a score and caught 3 passes for 56 yards and another trip to the end zone.

Instead, Kmet was named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week after he was called upon to fill in as the Bears' long-snapper when Scott Daly was injured early in the game. Kmet acted as the long snapper six times on the day, with kicker Cairo Santos nailing all five of his extra points but missing one field goal.

"It's pretty dramatic when you lose your short and long snapper," Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said of Kmet following the game. "It's an important part of scoring points and getting the punts off. There was definitely a lot of talk (on the sideline). ... He was good in there. My hat's off to him."