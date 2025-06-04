The Chicago Bears made a somewhat surprising selection when the team picked Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In fact, Bears tight end Cole Kmet was initially caught off-guard by the selection, but understands the move a lot better now after speaking with new coach Ben Johnson.

"I think at first, you're taken aback a little bit," Kmet said, per NFL.com. "But Ben (Johnson) was awesome about it in terms of calling me right away explaining the decision. From there you're just all on board and you understand their vision. You understand that there's going to be areas where we complement each other, then there's obviously -- just like an any position room -- there's going to be areas where we compete for things.

"That's football and that's how it should be. I'm excited about it. I'm excited to not only push him but then for him to push me. We're going to make each other better. I think the goal with it is to become the best 12 (personnel) tandem in the league and see where we can take it from there."

Johnson certainly has experience operating with an abundance of playmakers as the Lions ran the third-most plays out of 12 personnel in the league during Johnson's final season as Detroit's offensive coordinator.

At just 26 years old, Kmet still has plenty to bring to the table when it comes to Chicago's offensive attack. The former second-round pick hauled in 47 passes for 474 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games last season. That came after a career-best 719 yards on 73 receptions in 2023.

Johnson is a dynamic offensive mind that should be able to really open up the playbook in the Windy City, and it sounds like Kmet has already bought into a one-two tandem with Loveland.

"Just reassuring me of where I stood in their eyes and things like that," Kmet added. "We talked at length more about it later and I'll keep those things private. I felt good leaving the conversation and I think whenever you meet somebody for the first time -- still getting to know Ben, I don't know where he stands on me and quite frankly, I don't know where I stand with him at that point because you're just meeting somebody. I think those are healthy conversations to have.

"You understand their vision and their expectations for you as a player. Because it's hard to come into work every day when you don't know your set expectations. I think having those conversations kind of cleared the air a little bit."

Loveland certainly has the potential to be a very dangerous weapon as he arrives in Chicago. After all, the talented tight end was the leading receiver for Michigan last season as he caught 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games.

As the Bears enter the second season with Caleb Williams under center, the team has assembled a bevy of playmakers in DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, D'Andre Swift and Kmet in addition to adding Loveland to the mix.