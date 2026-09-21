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🤕 Five things to know Monday

  1. Quarterback injuries overshadowed Week 2 in the NFL. The Bears and Commanders both came out on the wrong end on the scoreboard, and they lost more than just their Week 2 games. Caleb Williams suffered a non-contact hamstring injury late in Chicago's 9-3 slog against the Vikings and awaits testing to determine the severity, and not long after, fellow 2023 first-rounder Jayden Daniels dislocated his elbow. Fortunately for Daniels, X-rays showed no fracture, but he will likely miss time considering he sat three games with a dislocated elbow last season.
  2. Ole Miss entered the national championship race with a cathartic win over Lane Kiffin. The Rebels are up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 following their 32-24 win over LSU, and there is a real argument to be made that they deserve the No. 1 spot. Only three AP voters ranked them first on their ballots, and they lagged behind in the Coaches Poll, but what's most important to the Rebels is that they spoiled Kiffin's return to Oxford. It has to be college football's most satisfying win in recent memory, and it was largely a product of Trinidad Chambliss putting on a Heisman-caliber show. On the other side, LSU's season now hinges on a November gauntlet, and the daunting matchups that lie ahead will be tougher with two key players on the shelf due to injuries
  3. Joshua Van defended his flyweight title at UFC 331. Anytime Van steps into the Octagon, something exciting happens. He cemented his status as a superstar with a second championship defense and did so against Alexandre Pantoja, the man he defeated in 2025 to win the title in the first place. Earlier in the night, Sean Sharaf pulled off an incredible upset of Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson with a knockout 12 seconds into the bout, and Arman Tsarukyan also won by knockout when he elbowed Mauricio Ruffy. Looking ahead, Van looks poised to command even more compelling matchups at the top of the flyweight division, and the UFC 334 card is set with a men's heavyweight title bout and women's bantamweight championship fight locked in as the co-main event.
  4. Half of the MLB postseason spots are still up for grabs. Two more teams punched their playoff tickets over the weekend with the Braves winning the NL East and the Red Sox claiming at least a Wild Card berth. Only one week remains until the field is set, and our latest bracketology outlines not only which teams we think will make the cut but also how they will fare on their path to the World Series. One major factor at play is the availability (or lack thereof) of Aaron Judge. The Yankees superstar is back on the injured list with a calf strain. We may (or may not) see him in the postseason, but we know for sure that we won't see the Nationals and Cardinals. Don't be surprised if they break through next year, though.
  5. Two scoring records fell in the WNBA. It took all of two years for someone to outdo A'ja Wilson. Kelsey Mitchell became the WNBA's single-season leading scorer on Friday when she drained seven 3-pointers, extended her streak of 20-point games to 25 and reached 1,034 points for the campaign. Two days later, Olivia Miles etched her name in the record book when she reached 790 points in her first year. That total surpassed the rookie record Caitlin Clark posted in 2024.

⚾ Do not miss this: MLB Power Rankings

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In a matter of seven days or less, the question will shift from which teams will reach the playoffs to which one will emerge as World Series champion. The structure of this year's bracket will make one narrative unavoidable: Can money buy a third consecutive title, or can clubs still win it all with a modest payroll?

The Dodgers and Brewers have been the two best teams in baseball (and the top two squads in our MLB Power Rankings) for nearly the entire season. They also represent two opposite methods of roster construction. The Rays are on one extreme end of the spending spectrum, too. Our Matt Snyder is already dreading how the postseason will shape this winter's narratives in collective bargaining negotiations.

  • Snyder: "A Rays-Brewers World Series isn't proof that the league doesn't need a salary cap just as the Dodgers winning isn't proof that the league needs one, but narratives built in the public eye skew perception for the masses."

Here is where those three teams stand in our MLB Power Rankings and how they stack up in payroll:

1. Dodgers (largest payroll)
2. Brewers (19th-largest payroll)
3. Rays (23rd-largest payroll)

🏈 NFL Week 2 takeaways

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🏈 College football Week 3 takeaways

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) makes a catch against Kent State Golden Flashes defensive back Norey
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👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Washington Nationals v Chicago Cubs
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📺 What we're watching Monday

⚾ Blue Jays at Orioles, 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited
🏀 Dream at Liberty, 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network
🤼 WWE Raw, 8 p.m. on Netflix
🏈 Giants at Rams, 8:15 p.m. on ABC
⚾ Twins at Giants, 9:45 p.m. on MLB Network
🏀 Wings at Mercury, 10 p.m. on USA Network

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