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🤕 Five things to know Monday

⚾ Do not miss this: MLB Power Rankings

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In a matter of seven days or less, the question will shift from which teams will reach the playoffs to which one will emerge as World Series champion. The structure of this year's bracket will make one narrative unavoidable: Can money buy a third consecutive title, or can clubs still win it all with a modest payroll?

The Dodgers and Brewers have been the two best teams in baseball (and the top two squads in our MLB Power Rankings) for nearly the entire season. They also represent two opposite methods of roster construction. The Rays are on one extreme end of the spending spectrum, too. Our Matt Snyder is already dreading how the postseason will shape this winter's narratives in collective bargaining negotiations.

Snyder: "A Rays-Brewers World Series isn't proof that the league doesn't need a salary cap just as the Dodgers winning isn't proof that the league needs one, but narratives built in the public eye skew perception for the masses."

Here is where those three teams stand in our MLB Power Rankings and how they stack up in payroll:

1. Dodgers (largest payroll)

2. Brewers (19th-largest payroll)

3. Rays (23rd-largest payroll)

🏈 NFL Week 2 takeaways

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🏈 College football Week 3 takeaways

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👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

⚾ Blue Jays at Orioles, 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🏀 Dream at Liberty, 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🤼 WWE Raw, 8 p.m. on Netflix

🏈 Giants at Rams, 8:15 p.m. on ABC

⚾ Twins at Giants, 9:45 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Wings at Mercury, 10 p.m. on USA Network