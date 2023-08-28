One day into 2023 NFL free agency, the Bears signed quarterback P.J. Walker to a two-year contract with $2 million guaranteed, touting the ex-Panthers reserve as the new No. 2 behind Justin Fields. Five months later, Chicago has released Walker, setting the stage for undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, a product of Division II Shepherd, to open 2023 as the top backup.

Walker entered with connections to coach Matt Eberflus and new No. 1 wide receiver D.J. Moore, with whom he worked as a member of the Colts and Panthers, respectively. He also offered starting experience, going 4-3 as an injury replacement for Carolina from 2020-2022. But the veteran, who also starred in the 2020 rendition of the XFL, completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes in an uneven preseason, leading to speculation he might be usurped by Bagent.

Walker's release saves the Bears just $150,000 while carrying a dead salary-cap charge of $1.5M, per Over the Cap.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Bagent, 23, was a D-II phenomenon at Shepherd, eclipsing 100 career touchdown passes and winning the 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy, given to the MVP of Division II. Mechanical and footwork issues were among the biggest criticisms of Bagent coming out of college, but the undrafted rookie showcased off-script moxie during extensive work in the Bears' preseason.

Unless Chicago pursues outside help, such as unsigned former starter Carson Wentz, Bagent is on track to open his rookie season as Fields' top reserve. Journeyman Nathan Peterman is also under contract, but it's unclear if he'll make the 53-man roster.