The Chicago Bears have already swung two of the most intriguing moves of this offseason. Last week, the Bears sent a fourth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for wide receiver Keenan Allen. A couple days later, they moved Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fourth if Fields plays at least 51% of Pittsburgh's snaps.

Count incumbent No. 1 wideout D.J. Moore among those who are pumped up about Allen's arrival.

"It was exciting when I saw it and heard about it," Moore said on Chicago's 670 The Score. "I was like, 'Whoa, now we got more weapons for this run we want to make in 2024 with winning games.'"

Moore has been an admirer of Allen's game from afar. "He's a savvy route runner. He sets people up and makes people look silly out there. I'm looking forward to learning from him," Moore said.

As for which of them will be the No. 1 target for whomever the Bears select as their quarterback, it seems as though Moore isn't worried about it.

"It doesn't really matter to me," Moore said. "I know we've both talked about how we're going to complement each other. So I'm just looking forward to that. It might be a race to 1,000 [yards], but that's just a friendly competition. At end of the day, if we're winning, whoever is catching the ball, I don't really care."

Moore doesn't yet know who that quarterback will be. Nobody knows for certain at this moment, except for maybe Bears GM Ryan Poles. Moore wants to get to work with whomever it is right away, even if he wasn't really looking for a change from Fields under center.

"Whoever we get, I'm going to be excited to work with," Moore said. "Business is business. Nobody wanted [Fields] to go, but at the end of the day, that's what the organization made the plans to do."