A day after locking up a historic contract extension, Bears wideout DJ Moore is now trying to help one of his teammates get paid.

Moore, who came to terms on a four-year, $110 million extension, alluded to fellow receiver Keenan Allen and his expiring contract. Allen, a longtime Charger who was traded to Chicago this offseason, has one year left on his current contract and had previously said he was going to wait to see how things were going once the season started before beginning extension talks.

"I already did that now," Moore said about reaching out to Allen, via ESPN. "I did that yesterday. I was like, 'Man, listen. What's your number? Let's get it done.' And I mean, I'm going to leave his number out of it. But I think we can get it done. So it should be interesting."

Allen was traded after the Chargers had reportedly asked the six-time Pro Bowler to adjust his contract, which Allen was unwilling to do as he was coming off one of the best years of his career. Allen left the Chargers No. 2 all-time in franchise history in receiving yards (10,530) and receptions (904) and third in touchdown catches (59).

Keenan Allen CHI • WR • #13 TAR 150 REC 108 REC YDs 1243 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

Allen's previous remarks on waiting until the year begins to discuss an extension is a savvy move on his part. Instead of rushing something, Allen obviously wants to test drive his on-field rapport with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams before committing long term.

If Allen and Williams come close to mimicking the rapport Allen had in San Diego/Log Angeles with Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert, it's safe to say Allen will get paid next offseason, either by Chicago or someone else.