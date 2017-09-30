Bears' Danny Trevathan says head shot on Davante Adams wasn't dirty, hopes he's OK

While Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan waits to hear from the league office regarding the hit he launched on Thursday night -- the one that resulted in the hospitalization of Packers receiver Davante Adams -- he wants to make two things clear. One, he hopes Adams is OK. And two, he doesn't think the hit was dirty.

After Thursday's game, a 35-14 Packers win, Trevathan revealed that he'll reach out to Adams to make sure he's fine.

"I was just trying to make a play. It wasn't intentional. I was just trying to do my job and he ended up getting hurt," Trevathan said, via NFL.com. "I'm sorry about that and I'm going to reach out to him."

He added that he's not a dirty player and that he doesn't believe the hit warrants a suspension.

"I don't think it should be a suspension, but you never know," he said. "I'm just going to send a prayer out. My main concern was that he's OK.

"We'll see. I'm sure [the NFL will] look at it. It was a flag. I'll be ready for whatever they throw my way. I'm not a dirty player, so I don't think it was a dirty hit."

Here's the hit in question:

The good news? Adams appears to be relatively OK, all things considered. During the game, the Packers announced that he had movement in his extremities. And on Friday, Adams revealed that he's out of the hospital and "feeling great." Obviously, he's in the concussion protocol.

At home feeling great. Appreciate the prayers🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) September 29, 2017

It's worth noting that Trevathan wasn't ejected for the hit, though he was flagged for a 15-yard penalty, which led to a Packers touchdown. After the game, referee John Hussey explained why he didn't toss Trevathan. According to Hussey, it came down to a lack of information.

"From my perspective I just didn't see enough to rise to that level," Hussey told a pool reporter, via Pro Football Talk. "That issue I would have is a judgment call. Was it egregious, was it completely unnecessary? I didn't have enough information from my perspective to make that."

The league will obviously have all the information they need when they decide if they're going to fine and/or suspend Trevathan. As of Friday, the league is still reviewing the hit.

#Bears LB Danny Trevathan’s hit on Davante Adams is being reviewed for a possible suspension, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2017

As our Ryan Wilson explained on Friday, Trevathan's hit was illegal because "Adams had made the catch and became a runner. And once his forward momentum was stopped, he became defenseless. That's when Trevathan led with the crown of his helmet, an act itself that is illegal."

In slow motion, the hit looks egregious, dangerous, intentional and just plain awful. But in real time, it gets a bit more complicated. And it's always tricky to judge intent.

Regardless, if the NFL is serious about player safety, it seems likely that it will come down hard on Trevathan. Those kinds of hits shouldn't exist in football, regardless of intent.