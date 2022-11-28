The Chicago Bears will be without one of their top offensive weapons for the rest of the season. In the Week 12, 31-10 loss to the New York Jets, wide receiver Darnell Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Head coach Matt Eberflus said on Monday that the wideout will likely undergo surgery to correct the issue, per 670 The Score.

Mooney was injured on the Bears' second drive of the second half. While blocking for David Montgomery out wide, the action followed him, and he was rolled up from behind. Mooney did not catch a pass in rainy New Jersey on Sunday.

Mooney is currently Chicago's leading receiver on the season season, having caught 40 passes for 493 yards and two touchdowns. The Tulane product had a career year in 2021, as he caught 81 passes for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns.

The 3-9 Bears currently sit in last place in the NFC. With Mooney out, trade-deadline acquisition Chase Claypool will have the chance to be Justin Fields' or Trevor Siemian's true No. 1 wideout. The former Steeler caught two passes for 51 yards against the Jets. Byron Pringle is another wideout who could step up given the opportunity. He caught two passes for 12 yards on Sunday, and an impressive touchdown over D.J. Reed.