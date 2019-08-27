Bears depth chart: Eddy Pineiro is the team's lone kicker, but doesn't have the job on lock yet
Pineiro is the last kicker standing, but didn't win the job yet.
The Chicago Bears' offseason revolved around a kicking competition, one that centered around kickers coming into minicamp and attempting 43-yard field goals ... the distance Cody Parkey's double doink was heard around the world (and knocked the Bears out of the playoffs).
Parkey was released by the Bears, who went on a national search to find their next kicker. The Bears were down to two candidates, Eddy Pineiro and Elliott Fry, entering training camp. Pineiro is the last kicker standing in the competition, but that doesn't mean he has the job yet.
Pineiro certainly showcased why he deserved the job to the Chicago Bears last week, making kicks of 58 and 21 yards while hitting all three of his extra points. The Bears had a chance for Pineiro to kick another 58-yard kick, but went for it on a 4th-and-17 from the opponent's 39-yard line.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy wanted to put the pressure on Pineiro as the sole kicker. He passed with flying colors.
"How are you gonna handle it when you do well?" Nagy said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times. "But how cool was it to see the team react the way they reacted to him making that, to seeing Eddy react the way he reacted?
"He knew it was a big kick. Now he gets more opportunities this week, hopefully."
Pineiro is the lone kicker heading into Thursday's preseason finale. A perfect night for Pineiro may convince the Bears not to search the waiver wire or explore a trade for a veteran kicker, putting all their faith in Pineiro. Certainly Pineiro will get an opportunity to convert some field goals on Thursday before Nagy makes a final decision.
Check below for updates on everything depth chart related for the Bears throughout the preseason as we track all the key battles that will affect the team's outlook in 2019. This depth chart will be updated throughout the rest of training camp and the preseason prior to the regular-season opener. As players move up and down the depth chart during practices and the preseason, these changes will be reflected below.
Offense
|Starter
|Backup
|Depth
|Depth
|Depth
|QB
|Mitchell Trubisky
|Chase Daniel
|Tyler Bray
|
|
|RB
|Tarik Cohen
|Mike Davis
|David Montgomery
|Ryan Nall, Kerrith Whyte Jr.
|
|LWR
|Taylor Gabriel
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Riley Ridley
|Tanner Gentry, Taquan Mizzell
|Thomas Ives, Joe Walker
|RWR
|Anthony Miller
|Jordan Williams-Lambert
|
|
|SWR
|Allen Robinson
|Javon Wims
|Marvin Hall
|
|
|TE
|Trey Burton
|Adam Shaheen
|Ben Braunecker
|Bradley Sowell, Ian Bunting
|Dax Raymond, Ellis Richardson, Jesper Horsted
|LT
|Charles Leno Jr.
|Cornelius Lucas
|T.J. Clemmings
|Tommy Doles
|
|LG
|Cody Whitehair
|Alex Bars
|Joe Lowery
|Blake Blackmar
|
|C
|James Daniels
|Ted Larsen
|Sam Mustipher
|
|
|RG
|Kyle Long
|Ted Larsen
|Jordan McCray
|
|
|RT
|Bobby Massie
|Rashaad Coward
|Marquez Tucker
|
|
No surprise Tarik Cohen is the first-team running back, especially after the Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Philadelphia Eagles. Mike Davis was the third-down back for the Seattle Seahawks last year, but Montgomery will be pushing for second-team reps in the preseason. The Bears view Montgomery as the power back to replace Howard, a strong compliment to Cohen.
Adam Shaheen is the starting Y tight end when the Bears go in "12 personnel" while Trey Burton will play at the line. To nobody's shock, Trubisky is the starting quarterback and Chase Daniel is the top backup.
The Bears boast a strong right side of the offensive line with Kyle Long and Bobby Massie. Ted Larsen provides solid depth at multiple positions, but injuries could play a factor in how good the Bears offensive line can be.
Defense
|Starter
|Backup
|Depth
|Depth
|DT
|Akiem Hicks
|Roy Robertson-Harris
|Jonathan Harris
|
|NT
|Eddie Goldman
|Nick Williams
|Daryle Banfield
|
|DE
|Bilal Nichols
|Jonathan Bullard
|Abdullah Anderson
|Jalen Dalton
|OLB
|Khalil Mack
|Isaiah Irving
|Kylie Fitts
|Chuck Harris
|ILB
|Danny Trevathan
|Nick Kwiatkowski
|Josh Woods
|Jameer Thurman
|ILB
|Roquan Smith
|Joel Iyiegbuniwe
|Kevin Pierre-Louis
|
|OLB
|Leonard Floyd
|Aaron Lynch
|James Vaughters
|Matt Betts
|CB
|Kyle Fuller
|Buster Skrine
|Duke Shelley
|Michael Joseph, Stephen Denmark
|CB
|Prince Amukamara
|Kevin Toliver
|John Franklin
|Clifton Duck
|DB
|Buster Skrine
|Duke Shelley
|
|
|S
|Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
|Deon Bush
|Jonathon Mincy
|
|S
|Eddie Jackson
|DeAndre Houston-Carson
|Sherrick McManis
|Doyin Jibowu
The Bears are going with Bilal Nichols starting opposite Akiem Hicks as the other edge rusher in Chicago's 3-4 defense. Nichols surprised many in Chicago in his rookie season with 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks as a fifth-round pick out of Delaware, ready to showcase more production with more snaps.
Chicago did lose Adrian Amos in free agency and signed Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to replace him, but Deon Bush has pushed him throughout the preseason. Bush had an impressive first week of camp as the Bears had Eddie Jackson line up in the box while Bush played center field in single-high coverage. That battle will be something to keep an eye on for the NFL's top-ranked defense from last year.
Special teams
|Starter
|Backup
|Depth
|K
|Eddy Pineiro
|
|
|P
| Pat O'Donnell
|
|
|LS
|Patrick Scales
|John Wirtel
|
|KR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Anthony Miller
|
|PR
|Tarik Cohen
|Marvin Hall
|
The Bears' kicking job is still up in the air, but the other special team positions appear set. Cohen is expected to be the No. 1 running back, but Chicago also has David Montgomery and Mike Davis in the fold. The Bears use Cohen in a variety of ways, as his 99 targets and 91 carries suggest.
Adding to those duties as punt returner won't put the stress on Cohen, just another opportunity to get the ball in his hands.
