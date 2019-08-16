Bears depth chart: Elliott Fry has kicking lead over Eddy Pineiro heading into second preseason game
The Chicago Bears' offseason revolved around a kicking competition, one that centered around kickers coming into minicamp and attempting 43-yard field goals ... the distance Cody Parkey's double doink was heard around the world (and knocked the Bears out of the playoffs).
Parkey was released by the Bears, who went on a national search to find their next kicker. The Bears are down to two candidates, Eddy Pineiro and Elliott Fry. If the Bears can figure out who will make kicks consistently for them, they could state their case as front-runners to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Chicago is bringing back the No. 1 ranked defense and Mitchell Trubisky is expected to make even more strides in Year 2 under Matt Nagy's offense.
Check below for updates on everything depth chart related for the Bears throughout the preseason as we track all the key battles that will affect the team's outlook in 2019. This depth chart will be updated throughout the rest of training camp and the preseason prior to the regular-season opener. As players move up and down the depth chart during practices and the preseason, these changes will be reflected below.
Offense
|Starter
|Backup
|Depth
|Depth
|Depth
|QB
|Mitchell Trubisky
|Chase Daniel
|Tyler Bray
|
|
|RB
|Tarik Cohen
|Mike Davis
|David Montgomery
|Ryan Nall, Kerrith Whyte Jr.
|
|LWR
|Taylor Gabriel
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Riley Ridley
|Tanner Gentry, Taquan Mizzell
|Thomas Ives, Joe Walker
|RWR
|Anthony Miller
|Jordan Williams-Lambert
|Emanuel Hall
|
|
|SWR
|Allen Robinson
|Javon Wims
|Marvin Hall
|
|
|TE
|Trey Burton
|Adam Shaheen
|Ben Braunecker
|Bradley Sowell, Ian Bunting
|Dax Raymond, Ellis Richardson, Jesper Horsted
|LT
|Charles Leno Jr.
|Cornelius Lucas
|T.J. Clemmings
|
|
|LG
|Cody Whitehair
|Alex Bars
|Joe Lowery
|Blake Blackmar
|
|C
|James Daniels
|Ted Larsen
|Sam Mustipher
|
|
|RG
|Kyle Long
|Ted Larsen
|Jordan McCray
|
|
|RT
|Bobby Massie
|Rashaad Coward
|Marquez Tucker
|
|
No surprise Tarik Cohen is the first-team running back, especially after the Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Philadelphia Eagles. Mike Davis was the third-down back for the Seattle Seahawks last year, but Montgomery will be pushing for second-team reps in the preseason. The Bears view Montgomery as the power back to replace Howard, a strong compliment to Cohen.
Adam Shaheen is the starting Y tight end when the Bears go in "12 personnel" while Trey Burton will play at the line. To nobody's shock, Trubisky is the starting quarterback and Chase Daniel is the top backup.
The Bears boast a strong right side of the offensive line with Kyle Long and Bobby Massie. Ted Larsen provides solid depth at multiple positions, but injuries could play a factor in how good the Bears offensive line can be.
Defense
|Starter
|Backup
|Depth
|Depth
|DT
|Akiem Hicks
|Roy Robertson-Harris
|Jonathan Harris
|
|NT
|Eddie Goldman
|Nick Williams
|Daryle Banfield
|
|DE
|Bilal Nichols
|Jonathan Bullard
|Abdullah Anderson
|Jalen Dalton
|OLB
|Khalil Mack
|Isaiah Irving
|Kylie Fitts
|Chuck Harris
|ILB
|Danny Trevathan
|Nick Kwiatkowski
|Josh Woods
|Jameer Thurman
|ILB
|Roquan Smith
|Joel Iyiegbuniwe
|Kevin Pierre-Louis
|
|OLB
|Leonard Floyd
|Aaron Lynch
|James Vaughters
|Matt Betts
|CB
|Kyle Fuller
|Buster Skrine
|Duke Shelley
|Michael Joseph, Stephen Denmark
|CB
|Prince Amukamara
|Kevin Toliver
|John Franklin
|Clifton Duck
|DB
|Buster Skrine
|Duke Shelley
|
|
|S
|Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
|Deon Bush
|Jonathon Mincy
|
|S
|Eddie Jackson
|DeAndre Houston-Carson
|Sherrick McManis
|Doyin Jibowu
The Bears are going with Bilal Nichols starting opposite Akiem Hicks as the other edge rusher in Chicago's 3-4 defense. Nichols surprised many in Chicago in his rookie season with 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks as a fifth-round pick out of Delaware, ready to showcase more production with more snaps.
Chicago did lose Adrian Amos in free agency and signed Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to replace him, but Deon Bush has pushed him throughout the first two weeks of camp. Bush had an impressive first week of camp as the Bears had Eddie Jackson line up in the box while Bush played center field in single-high coverage. Clinton-Dix will need more practices to become accustomed to that role, but he'll have the majority of training camp and four preseason games to get ready for the season. That battle will be something to keep an eye on for the NFL's top-ranked defense from last year.
Special teams
|Starter
|Backup
|Depth
|K
|Elliott Fry, Eddy Pineiro
|
|
|P
| Pat O'Donnell
|
|
|LS
|Patrick Scales
|John Wirtel
|
|KR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Anthony Miller
|
|PR
|Tarik Cohen
|Marvin Hall
|
Fry and Pineiro are both the first-team kickers in Chicago, but the former may have the edge through the first preseason game. Fry converted a 43-yard attempt, with Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera even attempting to ice him, and also hit an extra point attempt. Pineiro missed a 48-yard kick, but made a 23-yarder when he was in the game.
There's still three more weeks of preseason football to go, but Fry looks the more experienced kicker at this point. Fry was 15-for-15 in the Alliance of American Football, his longest being 47 yards. Pineiro has never appeared in a NFL game and also appears exhausted by the competition.
Fry appears to be the front-runner for the job at this stage.
