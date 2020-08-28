Watch Now: Multiple NFL Teams Cancel Practice On Thursday ( 7:06 )

The sports world has had some strong reactions to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin last weekend. Every major sports league in the United States has postponed some games since the police shooting. It started with NBA players refusing to suit up for playoff games in protest of the social injustices still happening in America.

On Thursday, former Chicago Bears star linebacker Brian Urlacher took to Instagram to share some controversial comments on the entire situation, and singled out the NBA players' strike in the process. The Bears were not happy about what Urlacher had to say.

"Brett Favre played the (Monday Night Football) game the day his dad died, threw 4 TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity," Urlacher posted in an Instagram story. "NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police."

Following Urlacher's post, the Bears were quick to make it clear that they don't share Urlacher's opinion regarding Blake.

"The social media posts in no way reflect the values or opinions of the Chicago Bears organization," the Bears said in a statement

The NFL game Urlacher was referencing took place in 2003.

He also liked an Instagram post that called for Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of opening fire on a group and killing two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to be released from police custody.

In addition to the Bears releasing a statement, one of Urlacher's former teammates, Matt Forte, also spoke out against Urlacher's comments.

"The comment (Urlacher) posted is void of empathy, compassion, wisdom and coherence but full of pride and ignorance!" Forte tweeted. "I pray for those who have been blinded by their wealth, privilege and earthly fame that breeds arrogance in their hearts. And those who refuse to acknowledge racism and injustice but instead choose to place their energy into justifying it by quickly judging the victims life as if they themselves are more valuable because their sins are different or weren't caught by man... but God sees all."

Urlacher spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Bears and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.